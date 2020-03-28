Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Monday, April 13

Oelwein Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church

Wednesday, April 15

Remembering the Apron program by Sheila Craig, 1:30 p.m. Oelwein Public Library.

Friday, April 17

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Carnival After Dark, 5-10 p.m., Upper Iowa University Fayette campus.

Monday, April 20

Oelwein Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church

Wednesday, April 22

All Families Matter meeting, 6:30 p.m., Oelwein Public Library.

Thursday, April 23

Gaelic Americana Music with Kyle Carey, 6:30 p.m. Oelwein Public Library.

Friday, April 24

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Oelwein students will give the Hub City Jazz Show from 5:30-10 p.m. at Oelwein Plaza.

Saturday, April 25

Pianopalooza at the Oelwein Community Plaza, 7 p.m., tickets $20, hosted by Oelwein Booster Club, Travis Bushaw, 283-4663 for tickets. Adults only.

Oelwein FFA flower and vegetable sale begins, the FFA greenhouse is the A-frame building just past the Oelwein High School north entrance, and it lasts through May 9 or as announced, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and 3-5:30 p.m. weekdays.

Tags