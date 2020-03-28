Monday, April 13
Oelwein Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church
Wednesday, April 15
Remembering the Apron program by Sheila Craig, 1:30 p.m. Oelwein Public Library.
Friday, April 17
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Carnival After Dark, 5-10 p.m., Upper Iowa University Fayette campus.
Monday, April 20
Oelwein Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church
Wednesday, April 22
All Families Matter meeting, 6:30 p.m., Oelwein Public Library.
Thursday, April 23
Gaelic Americana Music with Kyle Carey, 6:30 p.m. Oelwein Public Library.
Friday, April 24
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Oelwein students will give the Hub City Jazz Show from 5:30-10 p.m. at Oelwein Plaza.
Saturday, April 25
Pianopalooza at the Oelwein Community Plaza, 7 p.m., tickets $20, hosted by Oelwein Booster Club, Travis Bushaw, 283-4663 for tickets. Adults only.
Oelwein FFA flower and vegetable sale begins, the FFA greenhouse is the A-frame building just past the Oelwein High School north entrance, and it lasts through May 9 or as announced, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and 3-5:30 p.m. weekdays.