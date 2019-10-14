Monday, Oct. 14
The Sorority Sisters, will meet at the home of Bonnie Elliott at 1 p.m.
National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 5:30-6:45 p.m., 607 Washington, Decorah.
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Catholic Daughters Court St. Rita 321 meeting, 6:30 p.m., Sacred Heart Social Hall, “Sew, Grow, Make or Bake Country Store and Silent Auction,” Linda Potter, Carolyn Olson hostesses.
Oelwein High School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Fayette County Conservation Board monthly meeting, 7 p.m. at Wildwood Nature Center.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Oelwein Area United Way Restaurant Day at Clete & Connie’s, a portion of sales this day will go to the 2019 United Way campaign.
October Conversations with Missy Anders, 10:45 a.m., Oelwein Senior Center, Topics: protein, lean beef & a clean mouth.
Flu shots, 11 a.m. to noon, St. Lucas Community Center.
Oelwein Dollars For Scholars, special ChapterNet presentation at 6:30 p.m. in Middle School auditorium, for seniors and parents.
Fall Dinner & Bazaar, 5-7 p.m., Strawberry Point Methodist Church, turkey dinner, 563-933-4746.
Friends of MercyOne jewelry sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. hospital front lobby, conference room.
Columbus Club’s Wednesday Night Meal, 5:30 p.m., salisbury steak
Thursday, Oct. 17
Friends of the Library semi-annual book and bake sale, Oelwein Public Library, Oct. 17-19, during regular library hours. Bake sale Oct. 17-18.
Friends of MercyOne jewelry sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. hospital front lobby, conference room.
Friday, Oct. 18
American Legion hog roast, 4:30-6:30 p.m., with with cheesy hash browns, vegetable, salad, dessert and beverage for a free will donation. Carryouts are available by calling 283-2964.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Friends of the Library book and bake sale, during regular library hours.
Oelwein’s Haunted Halls, 7:30 p.m. to midnight, old Steil’s dance studio (111 1st St SW), $10 per person.
Saturday, Oct. 19
The Maynard Community Club fall/craft fest, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., West Central School. Craft show 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Touch a Truck” 1-3 p.m., family hayride 1:30-3 p.m.
Friends of the Library book sale, during regular library hours.
Oelwein’s Haunted Halls, 7:30 p.m. to midnight, old Steil’s dance studio (111 1st St SW), $10 per person.
Sunday, Oct. 20
Oelwein’s Haunted Halls, 7:30-10:30 p.m., old Steil’s dance studio (111 1st St SW), $10 per person.
Monday, Oct 21
Oelwein Writers’ League (OWLs) meeting, 10 a.m. at the public library meeting room.
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
P.E.O., Chapter CL, at Grace United Methodist Church 7 p.m. Program: “Singing and the History of Hymns” by Irene Stocks, accompanied by Beth Kerr. Co-hosts: Janet Hofmeyer, Marybeth Jaggard.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Oelwein Area United Way Restaurant Day at Pizza Hut (voucher needed), a portion of sales this day will go to the 2019 United Way campaign.
All Families Matter meeting, 6:30 p.m., Oelwein Public Library.
Columbus Club’s Wednesday Night Meal, 5:30 p.m., smothered chicken breast.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Maynard Library, Learning at the Library series, 7 p.m. Iowa Country School Education: Are You As Smart As An Eighth Grader? presented by Carol Holtz. Everyone is welcome.
Friday, Oct. 25
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Halloween Trivia, 6 p.m. social and 7 p.m. trivia, Oelwein Community Plaza, costume contest, registration deadline Oct. 21, call 319-283-1105 to register.
Oelwein’s Haunted Halls, 7:30 p.m. to midnight, old Steil’s dance studio (111 1st St SW), $10 per person.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Oelwein’s Haunted Halls, 7:30 p.m. to midnight, old Steil’s dance studio (111 1st St SW), $10 per person.
Sunday, Oct. 27
Westgate Fire and Rescue, serving breakfast at the fire station, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., free will donation, pancakes, French toast, eggs, hash browns, biscuits and gravy, sausage, bacon, rolls, juice, coffee.
Arlington Place open house, 4-5 p.m., light refreshments, tours and chance to spin prize wheel.
Oelwein’s Haunted Halls, 7:30-10:30 p.m., old Steil’s dance studio (111 1st St SW), $10 per person.
Monday, Oct. 28
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Oelwein Area United Way Restaurant Day at Jo Jo’s Dairy Queen, a portion of sales this day will go to the 2019 United Way campaign.
Columbus Club’s Wednesday Night Meal, 5:30 p.m., tenderloin chops
Thursday, Oct. 31
Arlington Place Trick and Treating, 5-6 p.m., safe and indoor trick-or-treating for kids.
Oelwein’s Haunted Halls, 7:30-10:30 p.m., old Steil’s dance studio (111 1st St SW), $10 per person.
Lions Club HOOT for Halloween, 6-8 p.m. Coliseum, for Oelwein kids pre-K — 5th grade, free admission.
Friday, Nov. 1
Church Women United World Community Day, 9:30 a.m., Grace United Methodist Church, Oelwein.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Friday, Nov. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 2
Oelwein High School musical, “Mamma Mia!” 7 p.m., Williams Center.
Monday, Nov. 4
Friends of MercyOne board noon luncheon meeting in the First Floor Conference Room at MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center.
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
MacDowell Club will meet at the home of Sue Imoehl, 6:30 p.m. She will demonstrate fabric covered plates for the program. Other hostesses are Kris Rex and Julie Williams.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Veteran’s Breakfast, 7 to 8:30 a.m., Arlington Place
Columbus Club’s Wednesday Night Meal, 5:30 p.m., pasta bake
Friday, Nov. 8
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, Nov. 11
National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 5:30-6:45 p.m., 607 Washington, Decorah.
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Tuesday, Nov. 15
The Everly Brothers’ Experience, 7:30 p.m., Williams Center for the Arts, tickets: $25 individual event, $165 for season tickets, available at Oelwein Chamber and Area Development office, 319-283-1105.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
NICC Amish Thanksgiving, 6 p.m., Plainview Country Store, Hazleton, Call 319-283-3010 for information and reservations.
Friday, Dec. 6
Diabetes Support Group, 1 p.m., MercyOne 1st floor conference room.
Monday, Dec. 16
Oelwein High School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.
Tuesday, March 10
Oelwein High School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.
Saturday, May 2
Oelwein High School Pops Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.
Sunday, May 17
Oelwein High School Commencement, 2 p.m., Oelwein High School gym.
Add your event to this calendar by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662