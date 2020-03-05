Thursday, March 5
Oelwein VFW Post 1725 breakfast supper, 4:30-6 p.m., free will donation, with carry-outs available; pancakes, eggs, sausage, bacon, cinnamon rolls.
Friday, March 6
Church Women United World Day of Prayer, 1:30 p.m., Sacred Heart Church, all are welcome
Lenten Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Columbus Club, Oelwein. For carryouts call 319-283-1571.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Saturday, March 7
Palamino Band at the Coliseum, 7 p.m.
Erika Penhollow Hempstead benefit, Knights of Columbus, 3-9 p.m. with free will donation meal 5-7 p.m. followed by silent/live auctions.
Sunday, March 8
Oelwein Masonic Lodge sausage and pancake brunch, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., $7 per person.
Monday, March 9
Oelwein Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Northwestern College A Cappella Choir performance, 7 p.m., Conception Catholic Church, Fairbank
Tuesday, March 10
Tuesday Tourist Club meets 1 p.m., in Sheila Bryan home. Ruth Lau discussion leader on “Eleanor” by Harold Ivan Smith. Members are encouraged to read anything about Eleanor Roosevelt’s life, for the discussion. Co-host is Barb Sanders.
Oelwein High School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.
Thursday, March 12
Christian Peacemaker Teams present Hebron, a documentary, 6 p.m. Oelwein Public Library
Friday, March 13
St. Patrick’s Trivia at Oelwein Community Plaza, 6 p.m. social hour, 7 p.m. trivia. $10 per person, 8 people per team. Pre-registration required, 319-283-1105.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Saturday, March 14
Annual Venison Supper by Lower 40 Sportsman’s Club, 4:30-7 p.m., Fairbank American Legion Hall.
Sunday, March 15
Fayette Co. 4-H Brunch, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Dance Pavilion, Fairgrounds in West Union, $8 per person.
Monday, March 16
Oelwein Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Tuesday, March 17
Oelwein Mealsite St. Patrick’s party, 11 a.m., meal at 11:30. Call ahead for reservations.
Grandview Health Care Center St. Patrick’s Day meal, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Irish stew, corned beef, cabbage, homemade bread, chocolate mint brownies and refreshments.
Wednesday, March 18
All Families Matter meeting, 6:30 p.m., Oelwein Public Library.
Thursday, March 19
LifeServe Blood Center blood drive at the Oelwein Community Plaza, noon to 5 p.m. Call 800.287.4903 to schedule a blood donation appointment.
Friday, March 20
Lenten Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Columbus Club, Oelwein. For carryouts call 319-283-1571.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Saturday, March 21
Fayette Co. Pheasants Forever banquet, 5 p.m., West Union Event Center, prime rib dinner, games, raffles, auction, for tickets call Mallory Hanson, 563-379-2193.
Monday, March 23
Oelwein Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Tuesday, March 24
National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 7-8:15 p.m., 901 N Frederick, Oelwein.
Friday, March 27
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, March 30
Oelwein Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Monday, April 2
Oelwein Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Friday, April 3
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, April 6
Oelwein Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
P.E.O., Chapter CL. meeting, 1 p.m. Grace United Methodist Church. OCHS vocal students will present the program, with director Darci Fuelling. Hosts are Jean Baldwin and Irene Stocks.
Tuesday, April 7
MacDowell Club meets 6:30 p.m., in Sacred Heart Parish Center; program by Deacon Jim Patera on his recent Holy Land trip; co-hostesses Heather Bradley and Susan McFarlane.
Friday, April 10
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, April 13
Oelwein Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church
Friday, April 17
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Carnival After Dark, 5-10 p.m., Upper Iowa University Fayette campus.
Monday, April 20
Oelwein Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church
Wednesday, April 22
All Families Matter meeting, 6:30 p.m., Oelwein Public Library.
Friday, April 24
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, April 27
Oelwein Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Tuesday, April 28
National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 7-8:15 p.m., 901 N Frederick, Oelwein.
Saturday, May 2
Oelwein High School Pops Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.
Friday, May 15
West Central High School Commencement, 7 p.m.
Sunday, May 17
Oelwein High School Commencement, 2 p.m., Oelwein High School gym.
