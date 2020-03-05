Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Thursday, March 5

Oelwein VFW Post 1725 breakfast supper, 4:30-6 p.m., free will donation, with carry-outs available; pancakes, eggs, sausage, bacon, cinnamon rolls.

Friday, March 6

Church Women United World Day of Prayer, 1:30 p.m., Sacred Heart Church, all are welcome

Lenten Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Columbus Club, Oelwein. For carryouts call 319-283-1571.

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Saturday, March 7

Palamino Band at the Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Erika Penhollow Hempstead benefit, Knights of Columbus, 3-9 p.m. with free will donation meal 5-7 p.m. followed by silent/live auctions.

Sunday, March 8

Oelwein Masonic Lodge sausage and pancake brunch, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., $7 per person.

Monday, March 9

Oelwein Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

Northwestern College A Cappella Choir performance, 7 p.m., Conception Catholic Church, Fairbank

Tuesday, March 10

Tuesday Tourist Club meets 1 p.m., in Sheila Bryan home. Ruth Lau discussion leader on “Eleanor” by Harold Ivan Smith. Members are encouraged to read anything about Eleanor Roosevelt’s life, for the discussion. Co-host is Barb Sanders.

Oelwein High School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.

Thursday, March 12

Christian Peacemaker Teams present Hebron, a documentary, 6 p.m. Oelwein Public Library

Friday, March 13

St. Patrick’s Trivia at Oelwein Community Plaza, 6 p.m. social hour, 7 p.m. trivia. $10 per person, 8 people per team. Pre-registration required, 319-283-1105.

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Saturday, March 14

Annual Venison Supper by Lower 40 Sportsman’s Club, 4:30-7 p.m., Fairbank American Legion Hall.

Sunday, March 15

Fayette Co. 4-H Brunch, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Dance Pavilion, Fairgrounds in West Union, $8 per person.

Monday, March 16

Oelwein Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

Tuesday, March 17

Oelwein Mealsite St. Patrick’s party, 11 a.m., meal at 11:30. Call ahead for reservations.

Grandview Health Care Center St. Patrick’s Day meal, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Irish stew, corned beef, cabbage, homemade bread, chocolate mint brownies and refreshments.

Wednesday, March 18

All Families Matter meeting, 6:30 p.m., Oelwein Public Library.

Thursday, March 19

LifeServe Blood Center blood drive at the Oelwein Community Plaza, noon to 5 p.m. Call 800.287.4903 to schedule a blood donation appointment.

Friday, March 20

Lenten Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Columbus Club, Oelwein. For carryouts call 319-283-1571.

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Saturday, March 21

Fayette Co. Pheasants Forever banquet, 5 p.m., West Union Event Center, prime rib dinner, games, raffles, auction, for tickets call Mallory Hanson, 563-379-2193.

Monday, March 23

Oelwein Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

Tuesday, March 24

National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 7-8:15 p.m., 901 N Frederick, Oelwein.

Friday, March 27

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Monday, March 30

Oelwein Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

Monday, April 2

Oelwein Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

Friday, April 3

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Monday, April 6

Oelwein Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

P.E.O., Chapter CL. meeting, 1 p.m. Grace United Methodist Church. OCHS vocal students will present the program, with director Darci Fuelling. Hosts are Jean Baldwin and Irene Stocks.

Tuesday, April 7

MacDowell Club meets 6:30 p.m., in Sacred Heart Parish Center; program by Deacon Jim Patera on his recent Holy Land trip; co-hostesses Heather Bradley and Susan McFarlane.

Friday, April 10

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Monday, April 13

Oelwein Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church

Friday, April 17

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Carnival After Dark, 5-10 p.m., Upper Iowa University Fayette campus.

Monday, April 20

Oelwein Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church

Wednesday, April 22

All Families Matter meeting, 6:30 p.m., Oelwein Public Library.

Friday, April 24

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Monday, April 27

Oelwein Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

Tuesday, April 28

National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 7-8:15 p.m., 901 N Frederick, Oelwein.

Saturday, May 2

Oelwein High School Pops Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.

Friday, May 15

West Central High School Commencement, 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 17

Oelwein High School Commencement, 2 p.m., Oelwein High School gym.

