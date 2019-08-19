Monday, Aug. 19
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Scratch Curbside, at Arlington Place, 11 a.m.
Oelwein Middle School, Tech Night and Open House for 5th-6th grades, 6-8 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Oelwein Middle School, Tech Night and Open House for 7th-8th grades, 6-8 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Back to school cookout family event, 5-6 p.m., Arlington Place, hot dogs, chips, cookies, juice. Each child attending gets a school supply to take home.
Oelwein Elementary, School Backpack Night, 4-6 p.m., Wings Park and LHLC.
Oelwein Freshman and New Student Orientation, 6-7:30 p.m., High School.
NICC College Crash Course, 7:30 p.m., High School.
Friday, Aug. 23
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Saturday, Aug. 24
OHS class of 1959 reunion, Mona’s Firepit Pub & Grill, 5:30 p.m social, 6:30 supper, $25 per person. Contact Wallace Rundle, 283-8089.
Leroy VanDyke “The Auctioneer,” 7 p.m., Williams Center, Oelwein.
Sunday, Aug. 25
Palomino Bank, 2 to 5 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, 70’s, 80’s, 90’s Country and Classic Rock
Monday, Aug. 26
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
The Lima Church & Cemetery Association will meet 6 p.m., at the Lima Church. Agenda will include planning for Lima Leaf Day and tree work at the cemetery. New members are welcome. Snacks will be served.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Maynard Community Blood Drive, 3-5 p.m. St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Oelwein Area Historical Society 5:30 picnic supper at The Coliseum, bring a dish to share. Program 6:30 p.m. “Music and My Dad” with Mary Kay Miller, and sing-along around the baby grand.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
The Sorority Sisters will meet at the home of Barb Sanders at 10:45 a.m. to travel to Cedar Falls to have lunch at the Happy Barn.
Friday, Aug. 30
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, Sept. 2
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Oelwein MacDowell Club will meet at the public library, 6 p.m. for the annual Founders Day potluck and meeting. Members are to bring a dish to share and own table service.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Veteran’s Breakfast, 7-8:30 a.m., Arlington Place Living, free to veterans and service members, RSVP 319-269-1877 or welcome@arlingtonplaceliving.com
Friday, Sept. 6
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, Sept. 9
National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 5:30-6:45 p.m., 607 Washington, Decorah.
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Friday, Sept. 13
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, Sept. 16
P.E.O./Husbands’ Night, 6 p.m. at Mona’s Firepit Pub & Grill. Dentist Jenna Schares program on experiences in the Air Force. Reservations CHANGES by Sept. 10, to Sue Johnson (283-1216; suzannemail2000@mchsi.com)
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Friday, Sept. 20
Friday Night Park’n, 6-10 p.m., downtown Oelwein, sponsored by Odd Rods.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, Sept. 23
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
All Families Matter meeting, 6:30 p.m., Oelwein Public Library
Friday, Sept. 27
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, Sept. 30
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Wednesday, Oct 2
Veteran’s Breakfast, 7-8:30 a.m., Arlington Place Living, free to veterans and service members, RSVP 319-269-1877 or welcome@arlingtonplaceliving.com.
