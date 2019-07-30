July 29 — Aug. 2
Vacation Bible School, 9 a.m. to noon, Stanley Union Church, 4 yrs old to 6th grade.
Thursday, Aug. 1
Oelwein Community Blood Drive with LifeServe Blood Center, noon to 5 p.m., Community Plaza, 25 W. Charles St. Make appointment online at www.lifeservebloodcenter.org or call Carolyn, 283-1105.
The Fairbank Public Library, will have a program by the Grout Museum at 1 p.m. All kids are welcome to the free program.
Friday, Aug. 2
Veridian Credit Union, will have free ice cream from 1-4 p.m. in their back parking lot.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Sunday, Aug. 4
Hazleton all-school reunion, at the Hazleton Legion Hall, 11 a.m. social hour, noon potluck. All former students of Hazleton school, not just graduates, are invited. Games and prizes, too.
“The Gamblers”, 2-5 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum
Monday, Aug. 5
Oelwein Writers League summer meeting, 10 a.m., Oelwein Area Public Library meeting room, walk-ins always welcome.
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
P.E.O. Chapter CL meets at 7 p.m., home of Mary Jellings; co-hostesses Christina Holland and Karen Bouska; program “Basic First Aid” by Elaine VandeVorde.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
NIE3A locations will be closed, for an all-staff meeting. Meals are being provided to those who have ordered congregate or home delivered meals for that day.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
Veteran’s Breakfast, 7-8:30 a.m., Arlington Place, Oelwein
Community Blood Drive, 12:30-5:30 p.m., Elgin American Legion
Thursday, Aug. 8
Party in the Park Summer Series, 5-8 p.m. at Plaza Park, downtown Oelwein. Fun, food vendors, beverage garden, live music, drawings, kids’ games.
Friday, Aug. 9
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Saturday, Aug. 10
Cars & Coffee, 9-11 a.m. at Decades & Delish, downtown Oelwein.
Monday, Aug. 12
Nature Kids at Fontana Park, 2 p.m. for ages 3-5. All about Crawdads. Pre-registration required.
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 5:30-6:45 p.m., 607 Washington, Decorah.
Friday, Aug. 16
Friday Night Park’n, 6-10 p.m., downtown Oelwein, sponsored by Odd Rods.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 17 & 18
Heritage Days, Oelwein Area Historical Museum
Monday, Aug. 19
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Oelwein Middle School Tech Night and Open House for 5th-6th grades, 6-8 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Oelwein Middle School Tech Night and Open House for 7th-8th grades, 6-8 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Oelwein Elementary School Backpack Night, 4-6 p.m., Wings Park and LHLC
Oelwein Freshman and New Student Orientation, 6-7:30 p.m., High School
NICC College Crash Course, 7:30, High School
Friday, Aug. 23
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Saturday, Aug. 24
Leroy VanDyke “The Auctioneer”, 7 p.m., Williams Center, Oelwein
Monday, Aug. 26
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Friday, Aug. 30
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Friday, Sept. 20
Friday Night Park’n, 6-10 p.m., downtown Oelwein, sponsored by Odd Rods.
Add your event to this calendar by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662