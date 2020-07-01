Friday, July 3
Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein, 6-9 p.m.
Trevor Rau music, 7 p.m., during a fish fry at Leroy’s, 320 Main St., in Aurora.
Area city halls will be closed for the Fourth of July holiday, including Oelwein, Hazleton, Maynard, Fayette, Fairbank and Sumner.
Saturday, July 4
Aurora Fourth of July celebration, 11 a.m., Aurora Park. Flag raising. Truck and tractor pull, call Dave Schweitzer, 319-934-3527. The parade begins at 1 p.m. with lineup at 12:30 p.m. at the Methodist Church. Call Jessi Opitz, 319-573-4601, for parade entry info. After the parade, there will be fun activities at Aurora Park.
Hard Tellin’ music, 9 p.m., during a fish fry at Leroy’s, 320 Main St., in Aurora.
West Union Fourth of July celebration, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., most events held in courthouse square: car rally, car show, Miss West Union program, picnic on the square, scavenger hunt; and fireworks at 10 p.m. at the Rec Center.
Monday, July 6
Oelwein Library access limited to side entrance throughout July, owing to carpet installation. Reduced hours will continue throughout July, Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Wednesday, July 8
The World Around Us, a Fayette County Extension make-and-take craft camp, registration is due July 8 at https://forms.gle/su9SFq6iE3cym6U59. With questions or if unable to access, call the Extension Office, 563-425-3331.
Friday, July 10
Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein, 6-9 p.m.
Saturday, July 11
Waverly Area Veterans Post free-will donation breakfast, 7:30-10 a.m., 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly.
Wednesday, July 15
Smart Art, a Fayette County Extension make-and-take craft camp, registration is due July 15 at https://forms.gle/zhQJ5v1foYSCAERA7. With questions or if unable to access, call the Extension Office, 563-425-3331.
Managers can sign up softball teams at the Wiliams Wellness Center, attached to Oelwein High School. Bring men’s team rosters at 6 p.m. and coed rosters at 6:45 p.m., and a team rep. Cost is $200 a team.
Friday, July 17
Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein, 6-9 p.m.
Odd Rods and Community Car Cruise, 6 p.m. on, Oelwein. Join in along the route, which will be through downtown Oelwein from the V.F.W. at the north end of main street, to Sacred Heart Church.
Senior Citizens meal, meeting and cards, 11:30 a.m. at Inspired in Readlyn, third Wednesday of month. New members welcome.
Sunday, July 19
Sumner Lions Club 38th Annual Car Show, public voting, noon to 1:30 p.m., awards, 3 p.m. Vehicle registration for display is 9 a.m. to noon and costs $15. Site is the Sumner-Fredericksburg High School, 802 W. Sixth St in Sumner, so no smoking. To attend is free. Music and announcing by Gary Smith. Concessions from SFHS summer ball parents. For details call Dwight Wedemeier at 319-240-9000.
Friday, July 24
Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein, 6-9 p.m.
Wednesday, July 29
The Great Outdoors, a Fayette County Extension make-and-take craft camp, registration is due July 29 at https://forms.gle/bpWuPC1QPdpF6cY98. With questions or if unable to access, call the Extension Office, 563-425-3331.
Friday, July 31
Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein, 6-9 p.m.
