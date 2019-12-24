Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Friday, Dec. 27

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Monday, Dec. 30

Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

Christmas Escape Room, Oelwein Public Library, call 283-1515 to reserve spot.

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Christmas Escape Room, Oelwein Public Library, call 283-1515 to reserve spot.

Thursday, Jan. 2

Christmas Escape Room, Oelwein Public Library, call 283-1515 to reserve spot.

Friday, Jan. 3

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Christmas Escape Room, Oelwein Public Library, call 283-1515 to reserve spot.

Monday, Jan. 6

Chapter CL, P.E.O. meets 1 p.m., at Cindy Schrader home for Cabin Fever program, Sue Johnson co-host.

Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

Tuesday, Jan. 7

OARSPA will meet at 10 a.m., at the Oelwein Pizza Ranch.

Friday, Jan. 10

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Saturday, Jan. 11

Casino Night, Fairbank American Legion, 7 p.m.-1 a.m., blackjack and poker with real money.

Sunday, Jan. 12

Fundraiser service, auction and luncheon for Brian & Becky Meisgeier Family of Arlington, 10:30 service, 11:30 luncheon, 12:30 auction, Arlington Community Event Center

Monday, Jan. 13

Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 5:30-6:45 p.m., 607 Washington, Decorah.

Friday, Jan. 17

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Monday, Jan. 20

Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

Wednesday, Jan. 22

All Families Matter meeting, 6:30 p.m., Oelwein Public Library

Thursday, Jan. 23

Oelwein Writer’s League meeting, 10 a.m., Oelwein Public Library

Friday, Jan. 24

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Monday, Jan. 27

Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

Friday, Jan. 31

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Monday, Feb. 10

The Sorority Sisters Valentine party, noon at Leo’s Italian Restaurant.

National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 5:30-6:45 p.m., 607 Washington, Decorah.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

All Families Matter meeting, 6:30 p.m., Oelwein Public Library

Tuesday, March 10

Oelwein High School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.

Saturday, May 2

Oelwein High School Pops Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.

Friday, May 15

West Central High School Commencement, 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 17

Oelwein High School Commencement, 2 p.m., Oelwein High School gym.

Add your event to this calendar by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662

Tags