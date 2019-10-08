Tuesday, Oct. 8
Arlington Place staff offers free blood pressure screening, 10-11 a.m. at the West Charles Office Plex, corner of Charles and Frederick.
Tuesday Tourists will meet at 10:30 a.m., in Zion Lutheran parking lot, for trip to UIU for a luncheon and program.
Westgate Fire Department, open house 6-8 p.m. Hot dogs and chips, Operation E.D.I.T.H. presentation, fire truck rides.
Fayette County Democrats Central Committee, meets 7-8 p.m., Fayette Library, 104 W. State St.
Oelwein Public Library Board of Trustees meeting, 5:30 p.m., Oelwein library.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Oelwein Area United Way Restaurant Day at Ma & Pa’s Diner, a portion of sales this day will go to the 2019 United Way campaign.
Spaghetti Supper, 4-7 p.m., Oelwein Fire Department, Adults $10 and Children 10 and under $5, carryouts available, 283-5722.
Friday, Oct. 11
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Sunday, Oct. 13
Arlington Place open house, 1-3 p.m., light refreshments, tours and more.
Monday, Oct. 14
The Sorority Sisters, will meet at the home of Bonnie Elliott at 1 p.m.
National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 5:30-6:45 p.m., 607 Washington, Decorah.
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Catholic Daughters Court St. Rita 321 meeting, 6:30 p.m., Sacred Heart Social Hall, “Sew, Grow, Make or Bake Country Store and Silent Auction,” Linda Potter, Carolyn Olson hostesses.
Oelwein High School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Fayette County Conservation Board monthly meeting, 7 p.m. at Wildwood Nature Center.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Oelwein Area United Way Restaurant Day at Clete & Connie’s, a portion of sales this day will go to the 2019 United Way campaign.
October Conversations with Missy Anders, 10:45 a.m., Oelwein Senior Center, Topics: protein, lean beef & a clean mouth.
Flu shots, 11 a.m. to noon, St. Lucas Community Center.
Fall Dinner & Bazaar, 5-7 p.m., Strawberry Point Methodist Church, turkey dinner, 563-933-4746.
Friends of MercyOne jewelry sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. hospital front lobby, conference room.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Friends of the Library semi-annual book and bake sale, Oelwein Public Library, Oct. 17-19, during regular library hours. Bake sale Oct. 17-18.
Friends of MercyOne jewelry sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. hospital front lobby, conference room.
Friday, Oct. 18
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Friends of the Library book and bake sale, during regular library hours.
Saturday, Oct. 19
The Maynard Community Club fall/craft fest, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., West Central School. Craft show 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Touch a Truck” 1-3 p.m., family hayride 1:30-3 p.m.
Friends of the Library book sale, during regular library hours.
Monday, Oct 21
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Oelwein Area United Way Restaurant Day at Pizza Hut (voucher needed), a portion of sales this day will go to the 2019 United Way campaign.
All Families Matter meeting, 6:30 p.m., Oelwein Public Library.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Maynard Library, Learning at the Library series, 7 p.m. Iowa Country School Education: Are You As Smart As An Eighth Grader? presented by Carol Holtz. Everyone is welcome.
Friday, Oct. 25
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Halloween Trivia, 6 p.m. social and 7 p.m. trivia, Oelwein Community Plaza, costume contest, registration deadline Oct. 21, call 319-283-1105 to register.
Sunday, Oct. 27
Westgate Fire and Rescue, serving breakfast at the fire station, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., free will donation, pancakes, French toast, eggs, hash browns, biscuits and gravy, sausage, bacon, rolls, juice, coffee.
Arlington Place open house, 1-3 p.m., light refreshments, tours and more.
Monday, Oct. 28
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Oelwein Area United Way Restaurant Day at Jo Jo’s Dairy Queen, a portion of sales this day will go to the 2019 United Way campaign.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Arlington Place Trick and Treating, 5-7 p.m., safe and indoor trick-or-treating for kids.
Friday, Nov. 1
Church Women United World Community Day, 9:30 a.m., Grace United Methodist Church, Oelwein.
Friday, Nov. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 2
Oelwein High School musical “Mamma Mia!” 7 p.m., Williams Center.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
MacDowell Club will meet at the home of Sue Imoehl. She will demonstrate fabric covered plates for the program. Other hostesses are Kris Rex and Julie Williams.
Tuesday, Nov. 15
The Everly Brothers’ Experience, 7:30 p.m., Williams Center for the Arts, tickets: $25 individual event, $165 for season tickets, available at Oelwein Chamber and Area Development office, 319-283-1105.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
NICC Amish Thanksgiving, 6 p.m., Plainview Country Store, Hazleton, Call 319-283-3010 for information and reservations.
Friday, Dec. 6
Diabetes Support Group, 1 p.m., MercyOne 1st floor conference room.
Monday, Dec. 16
Oelwein High School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.
Tuesday, March 10
Oelwein High School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.
Saturday, May 2
Oelwein High School Pops Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.
Sunday, May 17
Oelwein High School Commencement, 2 p.m., Oelwein High School gym.
Add your event to this calendar by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662