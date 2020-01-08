Wednesday, Jan. 8
West Union Community Blood Drive, 12:30-6 p.m., Holy Name Church.
Friday, Jan. 10
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Casino Night, Fairbank American Legion, 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., blackjack and poker with real money.
Benefit, David & Patty Opperman, 2-11 p.m. Arlington Event Center, 2-7 soup/sandwich, 2 silent auction, 4 live auction, 7 dance, free will donations.
Cookies and Tea, 3 p.m., Fairbank Parkview Assisted Living. Tours and information.
Sunday, Jan. 12
Fundraiser service, auction and luncheon for Brian & Becky Meisgeier Family of Arlington, 10:30 service, 11:30 luncheon, 12:30 auction, Arlington Community Event Center.
Monday, Jan. 13
Walk & Talk Club, 8-10 a.m., Oran School Event Center, free.
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 5:30-6:45 p.m., 607 Washington, Decorah.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Tuesday Tourists meets 1 p.m., at the Oelwein Public Library. Hostesses: Sue Johnson and Anita Mars. Edith Biddinger to lead discussion of the book, “Remarkable Creatures” by Tracy Chevalier.
Oelwein Public Library Board of Trustees meeting, 5:30 p.m., at the library.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Walk & Talk Club, 8-10 a.m., Oran School Event Center, free.
Thursday, Jan. 16
Oelwein Community Blood Drive, noon-5 p.m., Community Plaza
Friday, Jan. 17
Walk & Talk Club, 8-10 a.m., Oran School Event Center, free.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Piano music, 4 p.m., Fairbank Parkview Assisted Living.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Popcorn and Pop, 3 p.m., Fairbank Parkview Assisted Living. Tours and information.
Monday, Jan. 20
Walk & Talk Club, 8-10 a.m., Oran School Event Center, free.
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
American Red Cross Blood Drive, 1-6 p.m., Independence Presbyterian Church.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Walk & Talk Club, 8-10 a.m., Oran School Event Center, free.
All Families Matter meeting, 6:30 p.m., Oelwein Public Library.
Music Entertainment, 2:30 p.m., Fairbank Parkview Assisted Living.
Thursday, Jan. 23
Oelwein Writer’s League meeting, 10 a.m., Oelwein Public Library
Friday, Jan. 24
Walk & Talk Club, 8-10 a.m., Oran School Event Center, free.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Saturday, Jan. 25
118th Annual Fairbank Fireman’s Dance, 6 p.m., American Legion in Fairbank. Happy Hour and Hors d’oeuvres followed by 2 live bands — Bar Flyz and Aaron Smith.
Monday, Jan. 27
Walk & Talk Club, 8-10 a.m., Oran School Event Center, free.
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Walk & Talk Club, 8-10 a.m., Oran School Event Center, free.
Friday, Jan. 31
Walk & Talk Club, 8-10 a.m., Oran School Event Center, free.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, Feb. 3
P.E.O., Chapter CL, meets 1 p.m. in the home of Mary Fick. Co-hosts are Linda Jensen and Frankie King. Program: President’s Letter and highlights of projects of International and Iowa Chapter P.E.O.
Monday, Feb. 10
The Sorority Sisters Valentine party, noon at Leo’s Italian Restaurant.
National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 5:30-6:45 p.m., 607 Washington, Decorah.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
All Families Matter meeting, 6:30 p.m., Oelwein Public Library
Tuesday, March 10
Oelwein High School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.
Saturday, May 2
Oelwein High School Pops Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.
Friday, May 15
West Central High School Commencement, 7 p.m.
Sunday, May 17
Oelwein High School Commencement, 2 p.m., Oelwein High School gym.
