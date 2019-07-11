Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Thursday, July 11

Party in the Park Summer Series, 5-8 p.m. at Plaza Park, downtown Oelwein. Fun, food vendors, beverage garden, live music, drawings, kids’ games.

Friday, July 12

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Saturday, July 13

Cars & Coffee, 9-11 a.m. at Decades & Delish, downtown Oelwein with Tom Fick book signing and Fireside winery

Monday, July 15

Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

Wednesday, July 17

OCAD’s Business after 5, hosted by Arlington Place, Oelwein.

Friday, July 19

Friday Night Park’n, 6-10 p.m., downtown Oelwein, sponsored by Odd Rods.

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Monday, July 22

Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

Friday, July 26

Red Cross Blood Drive, 1-6 p.m., Oelwein Plaza.

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Monday, July 29

Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

July 29 — Aug. 2

Vacation Bible School, 9 a.m. to noon, Stanley Union Church, 4 yrs old to 6th grade.

Tuesday, July 30

Oelwein Area Historical Society meeting, 6 p.m. at the museum, finger-food lunch, short business meeting, program: “Huskettes: Junior High Precision Dance Team,” by Mary Kay Miller and Patty (Franks) Linder, former Huskettes.

Monday, Aug. 5

P.E.O. Chapter CL meets at 7 p.m., home of Mary Jellings; co-hostesses Christina Holland and Karen Bouska; program “Basic First Aid” by Elaine VandeVorde

Thursday, Aug. 8

Party in the Park Summer Series, 5-8 p.m. at Plaza Park, downtown Oelwein. Fun, food vendors, beverage garden, live music, drawings, kids’ games.

Saturday, Aug. 10

Cars & Coffee, 9-11 a.m. at Decades & Delish, downtown Oelwein.

Monday, Aug. 12

Nature Kids at Fontana Park, 2 p.m. for ages 3-5. All about Crawdads. Pre-registration required.

Friday, Aug. 16

Friday Night Park’n, 6-10 p.m., downtown Oelwein, sponsored by Odd Rods.

Friday, Sept. 20

Friday Night Park’n, 6-10 p.m., downtown Oelwein, sponsored by Odd Rods.

Add your event to this calendar by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662

