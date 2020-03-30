Monday, April 20
Oelwein Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Wednesday, April 22
All Families Matter meeting, 6:30 p.m., Oelwein Public Library.
Thursday, April 23
Gaelic Americana Music with Kyle Carey, 6:30 p.m. Oelwein Public Library.
Friday, April 24
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Oelwein students will give the Hub City Jazz Show, from 5:30-10 p.m. at Oelwein Plaza.
Saturday, April 25
Pianopalooza at the Oelwein Community Plaza, 7 p.m., tickets $20, hosted by Oelwein Booster Club, Travis Bushaw, 283.4663 for tickets. Adults only.
Oelwein FFA flower and vegetable sale begins, the FFA greenhouse is the A-frame building just past the Oelwein High School north entrance, and it lasts through May 9 or as announced, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and 3-5:30 p.m. weekdays.
Monday, April 27
Oelwein Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Tuesday, April 28
National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 7-8:15 p.m., 901 N Frederick, Oelwein.
Saturday, May 2
Oelwein High School Prom,
POSTPONED: Oelwein High School Pops Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center. Featuring all four choirs, plus show choir, plus auditioned solo and small group acts.
Monday, May 4
Sixth Annual Oelwein Public Library Art Show, through May 15, call 283-1515 for more info.
Tuesday, May 5
CANCELED OARSPA meeting at Pizza Ranch. Meetings to resume in the fall.
Thursday, May 7
Oelwein Grades Five through 12 Band Showcase, 6:30 p.m., Williams Center.
Friday, May 15
West Central High School Commencement, 7 p.m.
Sunday, May 17
Oelwein High School Commencement, 2 p.m., Oelwein High School gym.
Saturday, June 13
Fayette Co. Pheasants Forever banquet, 5 p.m., West Union Event Center, prime rib dinner, games, raffles, auction, for tickets call Mallory Hanson, 563-379-2193.
