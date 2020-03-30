Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Monday, April 20

Oelwein Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

Wednesday, April 22

All Families Matter meeting, 6:30 p.m., Oelwein Public Library.

Thursday, April 23

Gaelic Americana Music with Kyle Carey, 6:30 p.m. Oelwein Public Library.

Friday, April 24

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Oelwein students will give the Hub City Jazz Show, from 5:30-10 p.m. at Oelwein Plaza.

Saturday, April 25

Pianopalooza at the Oelwein Community Plaza, 7 p.m., tickets $20, hosted by Oelwein Booster Club, Travis Bushaw, 283.4663 for tickets. Adults only.

Oelwein FFA flower and vegetable sale begins, the FFA greenhouse is the A-frame building just past the Oelwein High School north entrance, and it lasts through May 9 or as announced, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and 3-5:30 p.m. weekdays.

Monday, April 27

Oelwein Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

Tuesday, April 28

National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 7-8:15 p.m., 901 N Frederick, Oelwein.

Saturday, May 2

Oelwein High School Prom,

POSTPONED: Oelwein High School Pops Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center. Featuring all four choirs, plus show choir, plus auditioned solo and small group acts.

Monday, May 4

Sixth Annual Oelwein Public Library Art Show, through May 15, call 283-1515 for more info.

Tuesday, May 5

CANCELED OARSPA meeting at Pizza Ranch. Meetings to resume in the fall.

Thursday, May 7

Oelwein Grades Five through 12 Band Showcase, 6:30 p.m., Williams Center.

Friday, May 15

West Central High School Commencement, 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 17

Oelwein High School Commencement, 2 p.m., Oelwein High School gym.

Saturday, June 13

Fayette Co. Pheasants Forever banquet, 5 p.m., West Union Event Center, prime rib dinner, games, raffles, auction, for tickets call Mallory Hanson, 563-379-2193.

Add your event to this calendar by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662

Tags