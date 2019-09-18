Wednesday, Sept. 18
Oelwein Area United Way Restaurant Day at Subway, a portion of sales this day will go to the 2019 United Way campaign
Nutrition and Wellness Series, noon to 1 p.m., Oelwein Community Plaza. Topic: Power Up With Protein
Fresh Conversations with Missy Anders, 10:45 a.m., Oelwein Meal Site at Senior Center
Aurora Historical Society meeting, 1 p.m., Main St. Historical Building
Thursday, Sept. 19
LifeServe Blood Center community blood drive, noon to 5 p.m. Oelwein Community Plaza, 25 W. Charles St. For an appointment, call 1-800-287-4903 or go to www.lifeservebloodcenter.org
Friday, Sept. 20
Friday Night Park’n, 6-10 p.m., downtown Oelwein, sponsored by Odd Rods.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Starmont Homecoming/Parent Night, 7 p.m. football game start, Starmont High School
Oelwein Homecoming, 7 p.m. football game starts at Husky Stadium
Tailgate Smoked Pork Meal, 4:30 to 9:00 p.m., Oelwein High School Bus Barn, $7 per meal, fundraiser for band trip to Disney World
Saturday, Sept. 21
Fall Fling BBQ Cook-off, 4-7 p.m., Plaza Park in downtown Oelwein, live music by Patchy Fog, BBQ public tasting at 4:30 p.m. until meat is gone, also hosting a fall Bake-Off, $10 per person. Sidewalk Sales at downtown businesses from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 23
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
“Owl at Home” musical performance, 10 a.m., Oelwein Public Library
The Sorority Sisters meeting, 12:30 p.m. at the home of Cynthia Lundry.
Flu shots, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Oelwein Senior Dining Center
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Oelwein Area United Way Restaurant Day at Country Cottage Cafe, a portion of sales this day will go to the 2019 United Way campaign
All Families Matter meeting, 6:30 p.m., Oelwein Public Library
Nutrition and Wellness Series, noon to 1 p.m., Oelwein Community Plaza. Topic: Exercise Your Independence
Friday, Sept. 27
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Flu shots, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Hawkeye Community Hall
Saturday, Sept. 28
National Public Lands Day, 9 a.m. — noon. Osborne Nature Center
Monday, Sept. 30
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Flu shots, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Waucoma Community Center
Flu shots, 12:15 to 1:15 p.m., West Union Meal Site
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Oelwein MacDowell Club, 6:30 p.m. Sacred Heart Parish Center, Ron Luckeroth wood-carving program, co-hosts, Lynnette Rochford, Karen Farmer, Lynn Koch, Tammy Stasi
Wednesday, Oct 2
Oelwein Area United Way Restaurant Day at PJ’s Bar & Grill (Viper Lanes), a portion of sales this day will go to the 2019 United Way campaign
Veteran’s Breakfast, 7-8:30 a.m., Arlington Place Living, free to veterans and service members, RSVP 319-269-1877 or welcome@arlingtonplaceliving.com.
Husky Booster Club meeting, 6:30 p.m., Oelwein High School Library. Everyone welcome.
Thursday, Oct. 3
Flu shots, 10 to 11 a.m., Elgin Veterans Memorial
Friday, Oct. 4
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Rumours Tribute Show, 7 p.m., Williams Center for the Arts, Fleetwood Mac show, tickets: $25 individual event, $165 for season tickets, available at Oelwein Chamber and Area Development office, 319-283-1105.
Mommy/Son Hoedown, 5-6:30 p.m. Oelwein Plaza, $10 per adult woman, $5 per son, tickets at OCAD office or Studio 17
Monday, Oct. 7
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
P.E.O. meeting, 7 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church. Mary Ellen Brandt shares creative talents with program “Mostly Mittens.” Hostesses Betty Blunt and Mary Ann Gathman.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Oelwein Area United Way Restaurant Day at Ma & Pa’s Diner, a portion of sales this day will go to the 2019 United Way campaign
Friday, Oct. 11
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, Oct. 14
National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 5:30-6:45 p.m., 607 Washington, Decorah.
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Oelwein High School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Oelwein Area United Way Restaurant Day at Clete & Connie’s, a portion of sales this day will go to the 2019 United Way campaign
Flu shots, 11 a.m. to noon, St. Lucas Community Center
Friday, Oct. 18
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, Oct 21
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Oelwein Area United Way Restaurant Day at Pizza Hut (voucher needed), a portion of sales this day will go to the 2019 United Way campaign
Friday, Oct. 25
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, Oct. 28
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Oelwein Area United Way Restaurant Day at Jo Jo’s Dairy Queen, a portion of sales this day will go to the 2019 United Way campaign
Friday, Nov. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 2
Oelwein High School musical “Mamma Mia!”, 7 p.m., Williams Center
Tuesday, Nov. 15
The Everly Brothers’ Experience, 7:30 p.m., Williams Center for the Arts, tickets: $25 individual event, $165 for season tickets, available at Oelwein Chamber and Area Development office, 319-283-1105.
Friday, Dec. 6
Diabetes Support Group, 1 p.m., MercyOne 1st floor conference room
Monday, Dec. 16
Oelwein High School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center
Tuesday, March 10
Oelwein High School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center
Saturday, May 2
Oelwein High School Pops Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center
Sunday, May 17
Oelwein High School Commencement, 2 p.m., Oelwein High School gym
