Wednesday, Aug. 14
Mobile food pantry at Oelwein Plaza, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 15
Rotary sweet corn and pork chop feed, Plaza Park, 5 p.m. $5 per person, Travis Granberg musician, explore a fire truck, meet firefighters.
Friday, Aug. 16
Friday Night Park’n, 6-10 p.m., downtown Oelwein, sponsored by Odd Rods.
Rotary in the Park, 5-8 p.m., Plaza Park, Oelwein. $5 per person. Touch a Truck by Oelwein Fire Dept.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Aug. 16, 17 & 18
41st Annual Czech Days, Protivin
Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 17 & 18
Heritage Days, Oelwein Area Historical Museum.
Italian-American Heritage Day, Red Gate Park 10:30-3:30, outdoor Mass, 4 p.m. Woodlawn Cemetery, supper 6:30 at Mona’s.
Sunday, Aug. 18
Italian cooking class 8 a.m., with Donna DeBartolo, Oelwein American Legion. Pre-register with Teresa Buckman, 319-231-4800.
Monday, Aug. 19
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Oelwein Middle School, Tech Night and Open House for 5th-6th grades, 6-8 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Oelwein Middle School, Tech Night and Open House for 7th-8th grades, 6-8 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Oelwein Elementary School Backpack Night, 4-6 p.m., Wings Park and LHLC.
Oelwein Freshman and New Student Orientation, 6-7:30 p.m., High School.
NICC College Crash Course, 7:30, High School.
Friday, Aug. 23
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Saturday, Aug. 24
Leroy VanDyke “The Auctioneer”, 7 p.m., Williams Center, Oelwein.
Monday, Aug. 26
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
The Lima Church & Cemetery Association will meet 6 p.m., at the Lima Church. Agenda will include planning for Lima Leaf Day and tree work at the cemetery. New members are welcome. Snacks will be served.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Maynard Community Blood Drive, 3-5 p.m. St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Friday, Aug. 30
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, Sept. 2
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Veteran’s Breakfast, 7 to 8:30 a.m., Arlington Place Living, free to veterans and service members, RSVP 319-269-1877 or welcome@arlingtonplaceliving.com
Friday, Sept. 6
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, Sept. 9
National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 5:30-6:45 p.m., 607 Washington, Decorah.
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Friday, Sept. 13
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, Sept. 16
P.E.O./Husbands’ Night, 6 p.m. at Mona’s Firepit Pub & Grill. Dentist Jenna Schares program on experiences in the Air Force. Reservations CHANGES by Sept. 10, to Sue Johnson (283-1216; suzannemail2000@mchsi.com)
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Friday, Sept. 20
Friday Night Park’n, 6-10 p.m., downtown Oelwein, sponsored by Odd Rods.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, Sept. 23
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
All Families Matter meeting, 6:30 p.m., Oelwein Public Library
Friday, Sept. 27
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, Sept. 30
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Wednesday, Oct 2
Veteran’s Breakfast, 7 to 8:30 a.m., Arlington Place Living, free to veterans and service members, RSVP 319-269-1877 or welcome@arlingtonplaceliving.com
