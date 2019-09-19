Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Thursday, Sept. 19

LifeServe Blood Center community blood drive, noon to 5 p.m. Oelwein Community Plaza, 25 W. Charles St. For an appointment, call 1-800-287-4903 or go to www.lifeservebloodcenter.org

Oelwein Homecoming Parade, 7 p.m., through downtown, ending at Plaza Park, where the king will be crowned and the “O” will be lighted on fire.

Friday, Sept. 20

Friday Night Park’n, 6-10 p.m., downtown Oelwein, sponsored by Odd Rods.

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Starmont Homecoming/Parent Night, 7 p.m. football game start, Starmont High School

Oelwein Homecoming, 7 p.m. football game starts at Husky Stadium, queen to be crowned at halftime.

Tailgate Smoked Pork Meal, 4:30 to 9:00 p.m., Oelwein High School Bus Barn, $7 per meal, fundraiser for band trip to Disney World

Saturday, Sept. 21

Fall Fling BBQ Cook-off, 4-7 p.m., Plaza Park in downtown Oelwein, live music by Patchy Fog, BBQ public tasting at 4:30 p.m. until meat is gone, also hosting a fall Bake-Off, $10 per person. Sidewalk Sales at downtown businesses from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 23

Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

“Owl at Home” musical performance, 10 a.m., Oelwein Public Library

The Sorority Sisters will meet at 12:30 p.m. at the home of Cynthia Lundry.

Flu shots, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Oelwein Senior Dining Center

Wednesday, Sept. 25

Oelwein Area United Way Restaurant Day at Country Cottage Cafe, a portion of sales this day will go to the 2019 United Way campaign

All Families Matter meeting, 6:30 p.m., Oelwein Public Library

Nutrition and Wellness Series, noon to 1 p.m., Oelwein Community Plaza. Topic: Exercise Your Independence

Friday, Sept. 27

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Flu shots, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Hawkeye Community Hall

Saturday, Sept. 28

National Public Lands Day, 9 a.m. — noon. Osborne Nature Center

Maynard High School class of 1951, 68th class reunion at noon at Country Cottage Cafe

Monday, Sept. 30

Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

Flu shots, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Waucoma Community Center

Flu shots, 12:15 to 1:15 p.m., West Union Meal Site

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Oelwein MacDowell Club, 6:30 p.m. Sacred Heart Parish Center, Ron Luckeroth wood-carving program, co-hosts, Lynnette Rochford, Karen Farmer, Lynn Koch, Tammy Stasi

Wednesday, Oct 2

Oelwein Area United Way Restaurant Day at PJ’s Bar & Grill (Viper Lanes), a portion of sales this day will go to the 2019 United Way campaign

Veteran’s Breakfast, 7-8:30 a.m., Arlington Place Living, free to veterans and service members, RSVP 319-269-1877 or welcome@arlingtonplaceliving.com.

Husky Booster Club meeting, 6:30 p.m., Oelwein High School Library. Everyone welcome.

Thursday, Oct. 3

Flu shots, 10 to 11 a.m., Elgin Veterans Memorial

Friday, Oct. 4

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Rumours Tribute Show, 7 p.m., Williams Center for the Arts, Fleetwood Mac show, tickets: $25 individual event, $165 for season tickets, available at Oelwein Chamber and Area Development office, 319-283-1105.

Mommy/Son Hoedown, 5-6:30 p.m. Oelwein Plaza, $10 per adult woman, $5 per son, tickets at OCAD office or Studio 17

Monday, Oct. 7

Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

P.E.O. meeting, 7 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church. Mary Ellen Brandt shares creative talents with program “Mostly Mittens.” Hostesses Betty Blunt and Mary Ann Gathman.

Wednesday, Oct. 9

Oelwein Area United Way Restaurant Day at Ma & Pa’s Diner, a portion of sales this day will go to the 2019 United Way campaign

Friday, Oct. 11

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Monday, Oct. 14

National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 5:30-6:45 p.m., 607 Washington, Decorah.

Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

Oelwein High School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Oelwein Area United Way Restaurant Day at Clete & Connie’s, a portion of sales this day will go to the 2019 United Way campaign

Flu shots, 11 a.m. to noon, St. Lucas Community Center

Friday, Oct. 18

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Monday, Oct 21

Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Oelwein Area United Way Restaurant Day at Pizza Hut (voucher needed), a portion of sales this day will go to the 2019 United Way campaign

Friday, Oct. 25

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Monday, Oct. 28

Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Oelwein Area United Way Restaurant Day at Jo Jo’s Dairy Queen, a portion of sales this day will go to the 2019 United Way campaign

Friday, Nov. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 2

Oelwein High School musical “Mamma Mia!”, 7 p.m., Williams Center

Tuesday, Nov. 15

The Everly Brothers’ Experience, 7:30 p.m., Williams Center for the Arts, tickets: $25 individual event, $165 for season tickets, available at Oelwein Chamber and Area Development office, 319-283-1105.

Friday, Dec. 6

Diabetes Support Group, 1 p.m., MercyOne 1st floor conference room

Monday, Dec. 16

Oelwein High School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center

Tuesday, March 10

Oelwein High School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center

Saturday, May 2

Oelwein High School Pops Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center

Sunday, May 17

Oelwein High School Commencement, 2 p.m., Oelwein High School gym

Add your event to this calendar by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662

