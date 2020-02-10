Monday, Feb. 10
Men’s Coffee, 10 a.m., Arlington Place.
The Sorority Sisters Valentine party, noon at Leo’s Italian Restaurant.
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Tuesday Tourist Club will meet 1 p.m., in the home of Linda Ridihalgh. Discussion of the book ”Educated” by Tara Westover will be led by Marianne Reynolds. Karen Cannon is co-host.
Fayette County Conservation Board will meet in regular session, 7 p.m., at the Wildwood Nature Center.
Spaghetti Supper, 4:30-7:30 p.m., hosted by Starmont Junior Class.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Columbus Club’s Wednesday Night Meal, 5:30 p.m., Ribs.
Library Board of Trustees meeting, 5 p.m., Oelwein Public Library
Thursday, Feb. 13
Valentine’s Day Party, 11 a.m., Oelwein Meal Site.
Friday, Feb. 14
Valentine’s Day party, 2 p.m., Arlington Place.
Friends of the Library Chocolate Fest, 4:30-7 p.m., Oelwein Public Library.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Piano Playing and Tours, 4 p.m., Parkview Assisted Living, Fairbank.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Tours, 3 p.m., Parkview Assisted Living, Fairbank.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Waffle & Sausage Breakfast, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Fairbank Legion, free will donation.
Monday, Feb. 17
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Community Coffee, 2 p.m., Arlington Place.
Columbus Club’s Wednesday Night Meal, 5:30 p.m., Pasta Bake.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1:30-6:30 p.m., hosted by Starmont Student Council.
Friday, Feb. 21
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, Feb. 24
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Chips and Salsa plus tours, 2:30 p.m., Parkview Assisted Living, Fairbank.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 7-8:15 p.m., 901 N Frederick, Oelwein.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
All Families Matter meeting, 6:30 p.m., Oelwein Public Library.
Friday, Feb. 28
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Snacks and Tours, 3 p.m., Parkview Assisted Living, Fairbank.
Monday, March 2
Friends of MercyOne board members, meet at noon in the First Floor conference room.
P.E.O. Chapter CL, will meet 7 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, installation of officers, Janet Hofmeyer, Gail Treat hostesses.
Tuesday, March 3
Oelwein Area Retired School Personnel Association (OARSPA), will meet 10 a.m. at Pizza Ranch. Farmers’ Daughters’ Quilt Show is the program.
Oelwein MacDowell Club meets at 6:30 p.m., Sacred Heart Social Hall, Deb Carpenter program on creative wood painting; Susan McFarlane, Carol Piper, Jody Buhr co-hostesses.
Tuesday, March 10
Oelwein High School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.
Saturday, March 14
Annual Venison Supper by Lower 40 Sportsman’s Club, 4:30 to 7 p.m., Fairbank American Legion Hall
Tuesday, March 24
National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 7-8:15 p.m., 901 N Frederick, Oelwein.
Tuesday, April 28
National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 7-8:15 p.m., 901 N Frederick, Oelwein.
Saturday, May 2
Oelwein High School Pops Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.
Friday, May 15
West Central High School Commencement, 7 p.m.
Sunday, May 17
Oelwein High School Commencement, 2 p.m., Oelwein High School gym.
