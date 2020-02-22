Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Brigid Campbell cancer benefit, 3-9 p.m. Oelwein American Legion, prizes, raffles, music, fun and food.

Sunday, Feb. 23

Sacred Heart Mardi Gras, 11a.m. to 3 p.m. Sacred Heart gym, lunch stand, games, cake walk, bingo, inflatables, prize tables, raffle drawing and live auction, 1:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 24

Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

Chips and Salsa plus tours, 2:30 p.m., Parkview Assisted Living, Fairbank.

Maynard library book sale, fiction, nonfiction, magazines, audiobooks, all for free will donations, thru March 31.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Oelwein Area Historical Society meeting, 6 p.m. It’s “All Things Valentine” — finger-food lunch, Valentine Party with games and prizes, and a quiz on the 4 presidents born in February.

National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 7-8:15 p.m., 901 N Frederick, Oelwein.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

All Families Matter meeting, 6:30 p.m., Oelwein Public Library.

Friday, Feb. 28

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Saturday, Feb. 29

Snacks and Tours, 3 p.m., Parkview Assisted Living, Fairbank.

Monday, March 2

Friends of MercyOne board members, meet at noon in the First Floor conference room.

P.E.O. Chapter CL, will meet 7 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, installation of officers, Janet Hofmeyer, Gail Treat hostesses.

Tuesday, March 3

Oelwein Area Retired School Personnel Association (OARSPA), will meet 10 a.m. at Pizza Ranch. Farmers’ Daughters’ Quilt Show is the program.

Oelwein MacDowell Club meets at 6:30 p.m., Sacred Heart Social Hall, Deb Carpenter program on creative wood painting; Susan McFarlane, Carol Piper, Jody Buhr co-hostesses.

Thursday, March 5

Oelwein VFW Post 1725 breakfast supper, 4:30-6 p.m., free will donation, with carry-outs available; pancakes, eggs, sausage, bacon, cinnamon rolls.

Friday, March 6

Lenten Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Columbus Club, Oelwein. For carryouts call 319-283-1571.

Sunday, March 8

Oelwein Masonic Lodge sausage and pancake brunch, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., $7 per person

Tuesday, March 10

Tuesday Tourist Club meets 1 p.m. in Sheila Bryan home. Ruth Lau discussion leader on “Eleanor” by Harold Ivan Smith. Members are encouraged to read anything about Eleanor Roosevelt’s life, for the discussion. Co-host is Barb Sanders.

Oelwein High School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.

Saturday, March 14

Annual Venison Supper by Lower 40 Sportsman’s Club, 4:30-7 p.m., Fairbank American Legion Hall.

Friday, March 20

Lenten Fish Fry, 4:30 to 7 p.m., Columbus Club, Oelwein. For carryouts call 319-283-1571.

Tuesday, March 24

National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 7-8:15 p.m., 901 N Frederick, Oelwein.

Tuesday, April 28

National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 7-8:15 p.m., 901 N Frederick, Oelwein.

Saturday, May 2

Oelwein High School Pops Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.

Friday, May 15

West Central High School Commencement, 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 17

Oelwein High School Commencement, 2 p.m., Oelwein High School gym.

Add your event to this calendar by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662

