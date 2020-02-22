Saturday, Feb. 22
Brigid Campbell cancer benefit, 3-9 p.m. Oelwein American Legion, prizes, raffles, music, fun and food.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Sacred Heart Mardi Gras, 11a.m. to 3 p.m. Sacred Heart gym, lunch stand, games, cake walk, bingo, inflatables, prize tables, raffle drawing and live auction, 1:30 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 24
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Chips and Salsa plus tours, 2:30 p.m., Parkview Assisted Living, Fairbank.
Maynard library book sale, fiction, nonfiction, magazines, audiobooks, all for free will donations, thru March 31.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Oelwein Area Historical Society meeting, 6 p.m. It’s “All Things Valentine” — finger-food lunch, Valentine Party with games and prizes, and a quiz on the 4 presidents born in February.
National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 7-8:15 p.m., 901 N Frederick, Oelwein.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
All Families Matter meeting, 6:30 p.m., Oelwein Public Library.
Friday, Feb. 28
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Snacks and Tours, 3 p.m., Parkview Assisted Living, Fairbank.
Monday, March 2
Friends of MercyOne board members, meet at noon in the First Floor conference room.
P.E.O. Chapter CL, will meet 7 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, installation of officers, Janet Hofmeyer, Gail Treat hostesses.
Tuesday, March 3
Oelwein Area Retired School Personnel Association (OARSPA), will meet 10 a.m. at Pizza Ranch. Farmers’ Daughters’ Quilt Show is the program.
Oelwein MacDowell Club meets at 6:30 p.m., Sacred Heart Social Hall, Deb Carpenter program on creative wood painting; Susan McFarlane, Carol Piper, Jody Buhr co-hostesses.
Thursday, March 5
Oelwein VFW Post 1725 breakfast supper, 4:30-6 p.m., free will donation, with carry-outs available; pancakes, eggs, sausage, bacon, cinnamon rolls.
Friday, March 6
Lenten Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Columbus Club, Oelwein. For carryouts call 319-283-1571.
Sunday, March 8
Oelwein Masonic Lodge sausage and pancake brunch, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., $7 per person
Tuesday, March 10
Tuesday Tourist Club meets 1 p.m. in Sheila Bryan home. Ruth Lau discussion leader on “Eleanor” by Harold Ivan Smith. Members are encouraged to read anything about Eleanor Roosevelt’s life, for the discussion. Co-host is Barb Sanders.
Oelwein High School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.
Saturday, March 14
Annual Venison Supper by Lower 40 Sportsman’s Club, 4:30-7 p.m., Fairbank American Legion Hall.
Friday, March 20
Lenten Fish Fry, 4:30 to 7 p.m., Columbus Club, Oelwein. For carryouts call 319-283-1571.
Tuesday, March 24
National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 7-8:15 p.m., 901 N Frederick, Oelwein.
Tuesday, April 28
National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 7-8:15 p.m., 901 N Frederick, Oelwein.
Saturday, May 2
Oelwein High School Pops Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.
Friday, May 15
West Central High School Commencement, 7 p.m.
Sunday, May 17
Oelwein High School Commencement, 2 p.m., Oelwein High School gym.
