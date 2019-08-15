Friday, Aug. 16
Friday Night Park’n, 6-10 p.m., downtown Oelwein, sponsored by Odd Rods.
Rotary in the Park, 5-8 p.m., Plaza Park, Oelwein. $5 per person. Touch a Truck by Oelwein Fire Dept.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Aug. 16, 17 & 18
41st Annual Czech Days, Protivin.
Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 17 & 18
Heritage Days, Oelwein Area Historical Museum, flea market, museum tours, lunch stand and bake sale, Saturday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Italian-American Heritage Day, Red Gate Park 10:30-3:30, outdoor Mass, 4 p.m. Woodlawn Cemetery, supper 6:30 at Mona’s.
Sunday, Aug. 18
Italian cooking class 8 a.m., with Donna DeBartolo, Oelwein American Legion. Pre-register with Teresa Buckman, 319-231-4800.
Monday, Aug. 19
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Oelwein Middle School, Tech Night and Open House for 5th-6th grades, 6-8 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Oelwein Middle School Tech Night, and Open House for 7th-8th grades, 6-8 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Oelwein Elementary School Backpack Night, 4-6 p.m., Wings Park and LHLC.
Oelwein Freshman and New Student Orientation, 6-7:30 p.m., High School.
NICC College Crash Course, 7:30, High School.
Friday, Aug. 23
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Saturday, Aug. 24
Leroy VanDyke “The Auctioneer”, 7 p.m., Williams Center, Oelwein.
Monday, Aug. 26
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
The Lima Church & Cemetery Association will meet 6 p.m., at the Lima Church. Agenda will include planning for Lima Leaf Day and tree work at the cemetery. New members are welcome. Snacks will be served.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Maynard Community Blood Drive, 3-5 p.m. St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Oelwein Area Historical Society 5:30 picnic supper at The Coliseum, bring a dish to share. Program 6:30 p.m. “Music and My Dad” with Mary Kay Miller, and sing-along around the baby grand.
Friday, Aug. 30
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Add your event to this calendar by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662
Monday, Sept. 2
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Oelwein MacDowell Club will meet at the public library, 6 p.m. for the annual Founders Day potluck and meeting. Members are to bring a dish to share and own table service.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Veteran’s Breakfast, 7 to 8:30 a.m., Arlington Place Living, free to veterans and service members, RSVP 319-269-1877 or welcome@arlingtonplaceliving.com
Friday, Sept. 6
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, Sept. 9
National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 5:30-6:45 p.m., 607 Washington, Decorah.
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Friday, Sept. 13
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, Sept. 16
P.E.O./Husbands’ Night, 6 p.m. at Mona’s Firepit Pub & Grill. Dentist Jenna Schares program on experiences in the Air Force. Reservations CHANGES by Sept. 10, to Sue Johnson (283-1216; suzannemail2000@mchsi.com)
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Friday, Sept. 20
Friday Night Park’n, 6-10 p.m., downtown Oelwein, sponsored by Odd Rods.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, Sept. 23
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
All Families Matter meeting, 6:30 p.m., Oelwein Public Library
Friday, Sept. 27
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, Sept. 30
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Wednesday, Oct 2
Veteran’s Breakfast, 7-8:30 a.m., Arlington Place Living, free to veterans and service members, RSVP 319-269-1877 or welcome@arlingtonplaceliving.com