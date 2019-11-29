Friday, Nov. 29
No Hootenanny at the Oelwein Coliseum this week. Hootenanny returns to its regular schedule Friday, Dec. 6.
Monday, Dec. 2
Oelwein P.E.O. Christmas Celebration, 6 p.m., First Baptist Church.
Oelwein American Legion and Auxiliary meeting, 6 p.m., legion hall.
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
OARSPA will meet at the Oelwein Pizza Ranch, 10 a.m.
Oelwein MacDowell Club members and guests will meet at 6 p.m. at Mona’s, for the annual Christmas party. Reservations should be made to Dorothy Gray by Monday, Nov. 25.
Christmas music, 3 p.m., Parkview Assisted Living, Fairbank.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Veteran’s Breakfast, 7-8:30 a.m., Arlington Place, Oelwein. Free to veterans and active service members. RSVP to 319-269-1877 or welcome@arlingtonplaceliving.com
Columbus Club’s Wednesday Night Meal, 5:30 p.m., chicken and biscuits.
LifeServe Blood Center, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Elgin Legion Hall.
Friday, Dec. 6
Diabetes Support Group, 1 p.m., MercyOne 1st floor conference room.
Olde Tyme Christmas, downtown Oelwein, 4-8 p.m.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Piano music, 4 p.m, Parkview Assisted Living, Fairbank.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Children’s Christmas Shoppe, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hazleton Legion Hall, kids shop for family presents.
Christmas Cookie Walk, 3-6 p.m., Oelwein Sacred Heart Church.
Oelwein Historical Society Museum Christmas Open House, 1-4 p.m., local musicians, treats.
Open House with tours and caramel popcorn, 3-4 p.m., Parkview Assisted Living, Fairbank.
Westgate Firemen’s Dance, 8 p.m. to midnight, Westgate Opera House, $5, music by Bar Flyz.
Sunday, Dec. 8
Lovelights Lighting Ceremony, 6 p.m., registration lobby of MercyOne Medical Center, Oelwein.
Christmas Cookie Walk, 9:30 a.m. to noon, Oelwein Sacred Heart Church.
Oelwein Historical Society Museum Christmas Open House, 1-4 p.m., local musicians, treats.
Monday, Dec. 9
The Sorority Sisters meet for Christmas brunch, 9:30 a.m. at home of Barb Sanders.
National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 5:30-6:45 p.m., 607 Washington, Decorah.
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Hawkeye Community Blood Drive, 2:30-5 p.m., Hawkeye Community Center.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Christmas entertainment and refreshments, 1:30 p.m., Parkview Assisted Living, Fairbank.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Columbus Club’s Wednesday Night Meal, 5:30 p.m., potato bar.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Oelwein Community Blood Drive, noon-5 p.m. Oelwein Community Plaza, 25 W. Charles St.
Friday, Dec. 13
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Fairbank Youth Piano Recital, 6:30 p.m., Parkview Assisted Living, Fairbank.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Vendor Fair, 8 a.m. to noon, Fairbank Public Library.
Christmas in Westgate, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Westgate Public Library, soup and sandwich luncheon, baked goods and crafts for sale, book sale.
CDA Christmas party, 10:30 a.m. Sacred Heart Social Hall. Members to bring side dish and two wrapped gifts valued at $2 each. Reservations to Nancy Kastli by Dec. 1.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Christmas in Maynard, noon, presented by Community Choir, Maynard Community Hall.
Monday, Dec. 16
Oelwein High School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Columbus Club’s Wednesday Night Meal, 5:30 p.m., soup and sandwich.
Christmas Party for residents and families, 5:30 p.m., Parkview Assisted Living, Fairbank.
Friday, Dec. 20
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Open House with tours, cookies and cocoa, 3-4 p.m., Parkview Assisted Living, Fairbank.
Monday, Dec. 23
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Friday, Dec. 27
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, Dec. 30
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Wednesday, January 22
All Families Matter meeting, 6:30 p.m., Oelwein Public Library
Tuesday, March 10
Oelwein High School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.
Saturday, May 2
Oelwein High School Pops Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.
Sunday, May 17
Oelwein High School Commencement, 2 p.m., Oelwein High School gym.
