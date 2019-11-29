Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Friday, Nov. 29

No Hootenanny at the Oelwein Coliseum this week. Hootenanny returns to its regular schedule Friday, Dec. 6.

Monday, Dec. 2

Oelwein P.E.O. Christmas Celebration, 6 p.m., First Baptist Church.

Oelwein American Legion and Auxiliary meeting, 6 p.m., legion hall.

Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

OARSPA will meet at the Oelwein Pizza Ranch, 10 a.m.

Oelwein MacDowell Club members and guests will meet at 6 p.m. at Mona’s, for the annual Christmas party. Reservations should be made to Dorothy Gray by Monday, Nov. 25.

Christmas music, 3 p.m., Parkview Assisted Living, Fairbank.

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Veteran’s Breakfast, 7-8:30 a.m., Arlington Place, Oelwein. Free to veterans and active service members. RSVP to 319-269-1877 or welcome@arlingtonplaceliving.com

Columbus Club’s Wednesday Night Meal, 5:30 p.m., chicken and biscuits.

LifeServe Blood Center, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Elgin Legion Hall.

Friday, Dec. 6

Diabetes Support Group, 1 p.m., MercyOne 1st floor conference room.

Olde Tyme Christmas, downtown Oelwein, 4-8 p.m.

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Piano music, 4 p.m, Parkview Assisted Living, Fairbank.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Children’s Christmas Shoppe, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hazleton Legion Hall, kids shop for family presents.

Christmas Cookie Walk, 3-6 p.m., Oelwein Sacred Heart Church.

Oelwein Historical Society Museum Christmas Open House, 1-4 p.m., local musicians, treats.

Open House with tours and caramel popcorn, 3-4 p.m., Parkview Assisted Living, Fairbank.

Westgate Firemen’s Dance, 8 p.m. to midnight, Westgate Opera House, $5, music by Bar Flyz.

Sunday, Dec. 8

Lovelights Lighting Ceremony, 6 p.m., registration lobby of MercyOne Medical Center, Oelwein.

Christmas Cookie Walk, 9:30 a.m. to noon, Oelwein Sacred Heart Church.

Oelwein Historical Society Museum Christmas Open House, 1-4 p.m., local musicians, treats.

Monday, Dec. 9

The Sorority Sisters meet for Christmas brunch, 9:30 a.m. at home of Barb Sanders.

National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 5:30-6:45 p.m., 607 Washington, Decorah.

Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

Hawkeye Community Blood Drive, 2:30-5 p.m., Hawkeye Community Center.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Christmas entertainment and refreshments, 1:30 p.m., Parkview Assisted Living, Fairbank.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Columbus Club’s Wednesday Night Meal, 5:30 p.m., potato bar.

Thursday, Dec. 12

Oelwein Community Blood Drive, noon-5 p.m. Oelwein Community Plaza, 25 W. Charles St.

Friday, Dec. 13

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Fairbank Youth Piano Recital, 6:30 p.m., Parkview Assisted Living, Fairbank.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Vendor Fair, 8 a.m. to noon, Fairbank Public Library.

Christmas in Westgate, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Westgate Public Library, soup and sandwich luncheon, baked goods and crafts for sale, book sale.

CDA Christmas party, 10:30 a.m. Sacred Heart Social Hall. Members to bring side dish and two wrapped gifts valued at $2 each. Reservations to Nancy Kastli by Dec. 1.

Sunday, Dec. 15

Christmas in Maynard, noon, presented by Community Choir, Maynard Community Hall.

Monday, Dec. 16

Oelwein High School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.

Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Columbus Club’s Wednesday Night Meal, 5:30 p.m., soup and sandwich.

Christmas Party for residents and families, 5:30 p.m., Parkview Assisted Living, Fairbank.

Friday, Dec. 20

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Saturday, Dec. 21

Open House with tours, cookies and cocoa, 3-4 p.m., Parkview Assisted Living, Fairbank.

Monday, Dec. 23

Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

Friday, Dec. 27

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Monday, Dec. 30

Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

Wednesday, January 22

All Families Matter meeting, 6:30 p.m., Oelwein Public Library

Tuesday, March 10

Oelwein High School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.

Saturday, May 2

Oelwein High School Pops Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.

Sunday, May 17

Oelwein High School Commencement, 2 p.m., Oelwein High School gym.

Add your event to this calendar by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662

Tags