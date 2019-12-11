Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Columbus Club’s Wednesday Night Meal, 5:30 p.m., potato bar.

Sacred Heart School Christmas program, 7 p.m., Williams Center, public is invited.

Thursday, Dec. 12

Oelwein VFW Post 1725 soup ‘n sandwich supper, 120 N. Frederick, 4:30-6 p.m.

LifeServe Blood Drive, noon-5 p.m. Oelwein Community Plaza, 25 W. Charles St.

Friday, Dec. 13

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Fairbank Youth Piano Recital, 6:30 p.m., Parkview Assisted Living, Fairbank.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Vendor Fair, 8 a.m. to noon, Fairbank Public Library.

Christmas in Westgate, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Westgate Public Library, soup and sandwich luncheon, baked goods and crafts for sale, book sale.

CDA Christmas party, 10:30 a.m. Sacred Heart Social Hall. Members to bring side dish and two wrapped gifts valued at $2 each. Reservations to Nancy Kastli by Dec. 1.

The Memory Brothers, 7 to 10 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, $10 admission

Sunday, Dec. 15

Christmas in Maynard, noon, presented by Community Choir, Maynard Community Hall.

Piano concert by Mary Kay Miller, 10:15 a.m., First Baptist Church, Oelwein. Coffee and cookies.

Monday, Dec. 16

Oelwein High School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.

Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

“Winter with West Central” high school choir and band concert, 7 p.m. West Central Auditorium.

Oelwein Writer’s League meeting, 10 a.m., Oelwein Public Library, bring snack to share

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Columbus Club’s Wednesday Night Meal, 5:30 p.m., soup and sandwich.

Christmas Party for residents and families, 5:30 p.m., Parkview Assisted Living, Fairbank.

Friday, Dec. 20

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Saturday, Dec. 21

Open House with tours, cookies and cocoa, 3-4 p.m., Parkview Assisted Living, Fairbank.

Monday, Dec. 23

Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

Friday, Dec. 27

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Monday, Dec. 30

Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

Friday, Jan. 3

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Monday, Jan. 6

Chapter CL, P.E.O. meets 1 p.m., at Cindy Schrader home for Cabin Fever program, Sue Johnson co-host.

Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

Friday, Jan. 10

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Sunday, Jan. 12

Fundraiser service, auction and luncheon for Brian & Becky Meisgeier Family of Arlington, 10:30 service, 11:30 luncheon, 12:30 auction, Arlington Community Event Center

Monday, Jan. 13

Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 5:30-6:45 p.m., 607 Washington, Decorah.

Friday, Jan. 17

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Monday, Jan. 20

Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

Wednesday, Jan. 22

All Families Matter meeting, 6:30 p.m., Oelwein Public Library

Thursday, Jan. 23

Oelwein Writer’s League meeting, 10 a.m., Oelwein Public Library

Friday, Jan. 24

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Monday, Jan. 27

Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

Friday, Jan. 31

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Monday, Feb. 10

The Sorority Sisters Valentine party, noon at Leo’s Italian Restaurant.

National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 5:30-6:45 p.m., 607 Washington, Decorah.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

All Families Matter meeting, 6:30 p.m., Oelwein Public Library

Tuesday, March 10

Oelwein High School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.

Saturday, May 2

Oelwein High School Pops Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.

Friday, May 15

West Central High School Commencement, 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 17

Oelwein High School Commencement, 2 p.m., Oelwein High School gym.

