Wednesday, Dec. 11
Columbus Club’s Wednesday Night Meal, 5:30 p.m., potato bar.
Sacred Heart School Christmas program, 7 p.m., Williams Center, public is invited.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Oelwein VFW Post 1725 soup ‘n sandwich supper, 120 N. Frederick, 4:30-6 p.m.
LifeServe Blood Drive, noon-5 p.m. Oelwein Community Plaza, 25 W. Charles St.
Friday, Dec. 13
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Fairbank Youth Piano Recital, 6:30 p.m., Parkview Assisted Living, Fairbank.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Vendor Fair, 8 a.m. to noon, Fairbank Public Library.
Christmas in Westgate, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Westgate Public Library, soup and sandwich luncheon, baked goods and crafts for sale, book sale.
CDA Christmas party, 10:30 a.m. Sacred Heart Social Hall. Members to bring side dish and two wrapped gifts valued at $2 each. Reservations to Nancy Kastli by Dec. 1.
The Memory Brothers, 7 to 10 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, $10 admission
Sunday, Dec. 15
Christmas in Maynard, noon, presented by Community Choir, Maynard Community Hall.
Piano concert by Mary Kay Miller, 10:15 a.m., First Baptist Church, Oelwein. Coffee and cookies.
Monday, Dec. 16
Oelwein High School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
“Winter with West Central” high school choir and band concert, 7 p.m. West Central Auditorium.
Oelwein Writer’s League meeting, 10 a.m., Oelwein Public Library, bring snack to share
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Columbus Club’s Wednesday Night Meal, 5:30 p.m., soup and sandwich.
Christmas Party for residents and families, 5:30 p.m., Parkview Assisted Living, Fairbank.
Friday, Dec. 20
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Open House with tours, cookies and cocoa, 3-4 p.m., Parkview Assisted Living, Fairbank.
Monday, Dec. 23
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Friday, Dec. 27
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, Dec. 30
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Friday, Jan. 3
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, Jan. 6
Chapter CL, P.E.O. meets 1 p.m., at Cindy Schrader home for Cabin Fever program, Sue Johnson co-host.
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Friday, Jan. 10
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Sunday, Jan. 12
Fundraiser service, auction and luncheon for Brian & Becky Meisgeier Family of Arlington, 10:30 service, 11:30 luncheon, 12:30 auction, Arlington Community Event Center
Monday, Jan. 13
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 5:30-6:45 p.m., 607 Washington, Decorah.
Friday, Jan. 17
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, Jan. 20
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
All Families Matter meeting, 6:30 p.m., Oelwein Public Library
Thursday, Jan. 23
Oelwein Writer’s League meeting, 10 a.m., Oelwein Public Library
Friday, Jan. 24
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, Jan. 27
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Friday, Jan. 31
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, Feb. 10
The Sorority Sisters Valentine party, noon at Leo’s Italian Restaurant.
National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 5:30-6:45 p.m., 607 Washington, Decorah.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
All Families Matter meeting, 6:30 p.m., Oelwein Public Library
Tuesday, March 10
Oelwein High School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.
Saturday, May 2
Oelwein High School Pops Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.
Friday, May 15
West Central High School Commencement, 7 p.m.
Sunday, May 17
Oelwein High School Commencement, 2 p.m., Oelwein High School gym.
