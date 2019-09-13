Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Sunday, Sept. 15

Brandon annual Cowboy Breakfast, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Brandon Community Center, pancakes, scrambled eggs, biscuits/gravy, fried potatoes, sausage, ham, juice, coffee, $9 adults, $5 age 4-11.

Monday, Sept. 16

P.E.O./Husbands’ Night, 6 p.m. at Mona’s Firepit Pub & Grill. Dentist Jenna Schares program on experiences in the Air Force. Reservation CHANGES by Sept. 10, to Sue Johnson (283-1216; suzannemail2000@mchsi.com)

Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

Oelwein Writers League (OWLS) meeting, 10 a.m., Oelwein Public Library

Tuesday, Sept. 17

Fall Luncheon, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hazleton United Methodist Church, chicken and biscuits or beefburger, salads, dessert and drink $7

Wednesday, Sept. 18

Oelwein Area United Way Restaurant Day at Subway, a portion of sales this day will go to the 2019 United Way campaign

Nutrition and Wellness Series, noon to 1 p.m., Oelwein Community Plaza. Topic: Power Up With Protein

Fresh Conversations with Missy Anders, 10:45 a.m., Oelwein Meal Site at Senior Center

Aurora Historical Society meeting, 1 p.m., Main St. Historical Building

Thursday, Sept. 19

LifeServe Blood Center community blood drive, noon to 5 p.m. Oelwein Community Plaza, 25 W. Charles St. For an appointment, call 1-800-287-4903 or go to www.lifeservebloodcenter.org

Friday, Sept. 20

Friday Night Park’n, 6-10 p.m., downtown Oelwein, sponsored by Odd Rods.

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Starmont Homecoming/Parent Night, 7 p.m. football game start, Starmont High School

Oelwein Homecoming, 7 p.m. football game starts at Husky Stadium

Tailgate Smoked Pork Meal, 4:30 to 9:00 p.m., Oelwein High School Bus Barn, $7 per meal, fund raiser for band trip to Disney World

Saturday, Sept. 21

Fall Fling BBQ Cook-off, 4-7 p.m., Plaza Park in downtown Oelwein, live music by Patchy Fog, BBQ public tasting at 4:30 p.m. until meat is gone, also hosting a fall Bake-Off, $10 per person. Sidewalk Sales at downtown businesses from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 23

Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

“Owl at Home” musical performance, 10 a.m., Oelwein Public Library

The Sorority Sisters will meet at 12:30 p.m. at the home of Cynthia Lundry.

Wednesday, Sept. 25

Oelwein Area United Way Restaurant Day at Country Cottage Cafe, a portion of sales this day will go to the 2019 United Way campaign

All Families Matter meeting, 6:30 p.m., Oelwein Public Library

Nutrition and Wellness Series, noon to 1 p.m., Oelwein Community Plaza. Topic: Exercise Your Independence

Friday, Sept. 27

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Saturday, Sept. 28

National Public Lands Day, 9 a.m. — noon. Osborne Nature Center

Monday, Sept. 30

Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Oelwein MacDowell Club, 6:30 p.m. Sacred Heart Parish Center, Ron Luckeroth wood-carving program, co-hosts, Lynnette Rochford, Karen Farmer, Lynn Koch, Tammy Stasi

Wednesday, Oct 2

Oelwein Area United Way Restaurant Day at PJ’s Bar & Grill (Viper Lanes), a portion of sales this day will go to the 2019 United Way campaign

Veteran’s Breakfast, 7-8:30 a.m., Arlington Place Living, free to veterans and service members, RSVP 319-269-1877 or welcome@arlingtonplaceliving.com.

Husky Booster Club meeting, 6:30 p.m., Oelwein High School Library. Everyone welcome.

Friday, Oct. 4

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Rumours Tribute Show, 7 p.m., Williams Center for the Arts, Fleetwood Mac show, tickets: $25 individual event, $165 for season tickets, available at Oelwein Chamber and Area Development office, 319-283-1105.

Monday, Oct. 7

Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

Wednesday, Oct. 9

Oelwein Area United Way Restaurant Day at Ma & Pa’s Diner, a portion of sales this day will go to the 2019 United Way campaign

Friday, Oct. 11

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Monday, Oct. 14

National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 5:30-6:45 p.m., 607 Washington, Decorah.

Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Oelwein Area United Way Restaurant Day at Clete & Connie’s, a portion of sales this day will go to the 2019 United Way campaign

Friday, Oct. 18

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Monday, Oct 21

Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Oelwein Area United Way Restaurant Day at Pizza Hut (voucher needed), a portion of sales this day will go to the 2019 United Way campaign

Friday, Oct. 25

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Monday, Oct. 28

Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Oelwein Area United Way Restaurant Day at Jo Jo’s Dairy Queen, a portion of sales this day will go to the 2019 United Way campaign

Tuesday, Nov. 15

The Everly Brothers’ Experience, 7:30 p.m., Williams Center for the Arts, tickets: $25 individual event, $165 for season tickets, available at Oelwein Chamber and Area Development office, 319-283-1105.

Friday, Dec. 6

Diabetes Support Group, 1 p.m., MercyOne 1st floor conference room

Add your event to this calendar by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662

