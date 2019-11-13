Wednesday, Nov. 13
Columbus Club’s Wednesday Night Meal, 5:30 p.m., roast beef.
Friday, Nov. 15
The Everly Brothers’ Experience, 7 p.m., Williams Center for the Arts, tickets: $25 individual event, $165 for season tickets, available at Oelwein Chamber and Area Development office, 319-283-1105.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Treats, Streets and Avenues 2019, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Build your own cookbook from samples and recipes at participating Oelwein businesses. Pick up a cover and ring at the Chamber office to get started.
Fine Arts Show open house, 12-5 p.m. Oelwein High School, a senior seminar project of Megan Baerg and Brielle Belden to showcase fine arts possibilities across the district, free.
Old Time Radio Shows, 5 p.m., Historic Franklin Hotel, Strawberry Point, $30 in advance, $35 day of show.
Monday, Nov. 18
Oelwein Writers’ League (OWLs) meets 10 a.m. at the library, Ron Garceau moderator.
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
NICC Amish Thanksgiving, 6 p.m., Plainview Country Store, Hazleton, call 319-283-3010 for information and reservations.
Columbus Club’s Wednesday Night Meal, 5:30 p.m., ham.
Thursday, Nov. 21
Thanksgiving Dinner, 11:30 a.m., Oelwein Senior Meal Site. Please make reservations two days prior by calling 283-5180.
Oelwein Community Blood Drive, 12-5 p.m., Community Plaza.
Friday, Nov. 22
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Parent Share and Support’s 32nd Annual Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., North Fayette Valley High School. Admission is free-will donation. Supports families in Fayette County.
Monday, Nov. 25
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Annual Bake Sale, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Front lobby of MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center.
Fayette County Legion and Auxiliary meeting will be 7 p.m., at the Wadena American Legion Post.
Oelwein Area Historical Society, 6 p.m., finger-foods lunch and meeting update on upcoming Christmas Open House. Evening activities conclude with “Thanksgiving Memories.”
Thursday, Nov. 28
Community Thanksgiving Dinner, noon, Hazleton Legion, free will offering, prizes. Bring a dish to share.
Friday, Nov. 29
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, Dec. 2
Oelwein P.E.O. Christmas Celebration, 6 p.m., First Baptist Church
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
OARSPA will meet at the Oelwein Pizza Ranch, 10 a.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Veteran’s Breakfast, 7 to 8:30 a.m., Arlington Place, Oelwein. Free to veterans and active service members. RSVP to 319-269-1877 or welcome@arlingtonplaceliving.com
Columbus Club’s Wednesday Night Meal, 5:30 p.m., chicken and biscuits
Friday, Dec. 6
Diabetes Support Group, 1 p.m., MercyOne 1st floor conference room.
Olde Tyme Christmas, downtown Oelwein, 4-8 p.m.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Christmas Cookie Walk, 3-6 p.m., Oelwein Sacred Heart Church
Oelwein Historical Society Museum Christmas Open House, 1-4 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 8
Lovelights Lighting Ceremony, 6 p.m., registration lobby of MercyOne Medical Center, Oelwein.
Christmas Cookie Walk, 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Oelwein Sacred Heart Church
Oelwein Historical Society Museum Christmas Open House, 1-4 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 9
National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 5:30-6:45 p.m., 607 Washington, Decorah.
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Columbus Club’s Wednesday Night Meal, 5:30 p.m., potato bar
Friday, Dec. 13
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Vendor Fair, 8 a.m. to noon, Fairbank Public Library
Sunday, Dec. 15
Christmas in Maynard, noon, presented by Community Choir, Maynard Community Hall
Monday, Dec. 16
Oelwein High School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Columbus Club’s Wednesday Night Meal, 5:30 p.m., soup and sandwich
Friday, Dec. 20
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, Dec. 23
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Friday, Dec. 27
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, Dec. 30
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Tuesday, March 10
Oelwein High School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.
Saturday, May 2
Oelwein High School Pops Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.
Sunday, May 17
Oelwein High School Commencement, 2 p.m., Oelwein High School gym.
Add your event to this calendar by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662