The late entertainer Johnny Carson and sidekick Ed McMahon carried a running joke throughout their years together on The Tonight Show, about the weather. The “How hot/cold was it?” question was always answered with a punchline that set the audience laughing.
Unfortunately, this part of Iowa is headed for a hot and humid week and weekend that will be no laughing matter, especially to children, elderly persons, livestock and pets.
According to the National Weather Service at LaCrosse, Wis., high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 100 degrees will prevail Thursday, Friday and Saturday. An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for areas south of Interstate 90, which includes all of northeast Iowa. With added humidity the afternoon heat indices will range from 95 to 110.
The weather service is strongly advising people to avoid prolonged exposure to the heat, and postpone or reschedule outdoor activities. The potentially dangerous heat has the ability to cause heat-related illnesses in as little as 30 minutes. Above all, persons should stay hydrated and make sure their pets and livestock have adequate water and shade.
There were 11 fatalities in the northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and southwest Wisconsin area between 2000 and 2016, blamed from excessive heat. Except for flooding, heat is one of the area’s biggest threats. Those most at risk of heat-related illness or death include small children, the elderly and those who work outside.
If persons know of a neighbor without air-conditioning, it would be advisable to ask them to visit for an afternoon or take them to a senior center, library or theatre. MercyOne Oelwein Family Medical Center welcomes persons to come in out of the heat to their air-conditioned lobby at the hospital, as does Grandview Health Care and Oelwein Health Care Centers.
Persons should seek out medical attention for any heat-related symptoms such as heat exhaustion that includes cool, moist, pale or flushed skin, heavy sweating, headaches, nausea or dizziness. Try to move the person to a cooler environment, loosen clothing and apply cool or wet cloths, while offering sips of water.
The Excessive Heat Watch is in effect from noon Thursday, July 18, through 7 p.m. Saturday, July 20, CDT. Periodic thunderstorm chances will also be possible including heavy rains with the storms, through the weekend.