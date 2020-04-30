Some things in life are outside of even a determined coach’s hands, as evident with the 2019 Viking boys track and field squad. The talent was undoubtedly there, yet injuries and illness dogged the V-S lineup all season even as multiple events competed on the Blue Oval. 2020 was to see many familiar faces back and a new confidence established.
“We were excited about getting away from that feeling and working towards some big expectations,” cooach Aric Chvala said. “The only indoor meet we had this year was promising and we were anxious to take that performance and improve it moving forward.”
Entering his 14th year helming Vikes track and field, Chvala had 17 letterwinners out and expectations were high this season. Early times got the program excited and the experience returning suggested V-S was ready to compete in the tough WaMaC conference alongside neighbors Benton and Center Point-Urbana, but also battle defending champion Marion and 2A runner-up Williamsburg.
“Every senior looked primed to have a big impact,” Chvala said. “We were looking for runs at school records from Jose Wilson, Charlie Dudley, and CJ Rickels. Sam Griffith looked like he was ready to improve on his already impressive Vinton-Shellsburg career, and Dallas Cottrell and Chris King were ready to explode into the spotlight. Many juniors were going to have their chance to be the next group of Vikings that people looked up to and talked about. John Engler IV, Landyn Rowe, Elijah Kalous, Philip Kalina, James Merrifield, JJ Sloop, would all be names that you would know after this year. Brooks Erickson was looking to round back into form coming back after recovering from injury. Returning sophomores Alontea Wilson, Taylor Anderson, and multiple JV WAMAC event winner Logan Zearley all looked to be big parts of this season.”
Emphasis was placed this season on building on last year’s success and improving times to a more “explosive” team. Dudley was to return as the WaMaC champion in 110 high hurdles and part of three state events from 2019. Rickels was poised to qualify for State for the third time in the high jump. Chvala also expected other surprises to come throughout the season.
“The most exciting thing is when guys that you may not have expected come out of nowhere and do incredible things,” Chvala said. “I know that so many of these guys are missing the chance to show how special they are and have some great experiences and makes all coaches including myself very disappointed. I wish nothing but the best for all of these senior Vikings in the future.”
V-S will see a large senior class depart, yet return Rickels as he chases that third trip to State his senior season alongside a 2021 class Chvala feels people would have been talking about by season’s end.