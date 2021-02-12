I want the church to go back to the way it was in February and March of 2020. I want people back in the pews on Sunday mornings. I want Lent suppers and Advent dinners. I want everyone to process to the front for Holy Communion, and I want the ushers to pass the offering plates from pew to pew. I want to hug and shake hands with my friends and family in the congregation.
I am tired of social distancing. I am growing weary of having to sit in my car for worship or to come into the sanctuary to be told where I can and cannot sit. Did you know that my favorite pew is one of the places that has been marked with a, “Do not sit here” sticker? Don’t you know I have been sitting in that pew all my life, and now, I have had to move, even though there is no one sitting near me?
How many of you have had these thoughts in the last few months? How many of you have had these thoughts, not only about our worship lives, but also about other aspects of our lives. We have faced changes and challenges in almost every area of our lives in the last eleven months. Sometimes, these changes have been good things and easy to handle. Other times, it seems like one more change is one more than we want to make.
There are times when it seems like this 11 month period has lasted for about 11 years. Just when we think we are starting to make headway to some sort of normal, there is another setback that puts us into a new and different timeline.
In addition to the larger picture of COVID-19, many of us have also faced struggles in our own lives. We have faced health issues that we have never dealt with before. Our bodies are not doing those things we think our bodies should do. We have lost loved ones that we thought would never die. We have also seen turmoil in parts of our lives that have always been consistent.
All of these things happening around us could cause us to get negative. One of these events by itself is enough to bring us down and to lead us to despair. We have not just faced one of these events. We have faced two or more of them all at the same time.
How do we stay positive? We do this by remembering that we are not alone, as we continue through this pandemic. We are joined by other people who are journeying with us through this time that none of us have seen during our lifetimes. They are with us to encourage us, and we are there to encourage them. This helps us to keep a positive focus.
The other way that we continue to persevere through this time is to remember that our faith is based on death and resurrection. The Christian life is always about letting go of what we once knew, so something new and better can emerge. Life, as we knew it at the beginning of 2020, is not going to return. Even when all of the restrictions are lifted, and we enter into a time of a new “normal,” there are certain things that will not return. Some of the things that do return will not look the same.
As we encourage one another and persevere, we are also reminded that Jesus is with us during this very unique time in our lives and history. Jesus promises that wherever we go, He goes with us. When life is not going as we expect it to go, Jesus is there wrapping His arms around us to give us the strength we need to continue to face these different times. When life is going well, Jesus is there celebrating with us.
Knowing this presence of Jesus helps us to continue to face this “different” time. We are able to continue living looking forward because we know that there will be a day when life will return to whatever normal is going to be. Even it is still changed, we will be able to live into it because we know that Jesus is one, two, three, even more, steps ahead of us, preparing the way for us. Since He prepares the way, He is also there waiting for us to join Him. That is good news!
I don’t know who needs to hear this today, but I think it is important for us to remember that, in the midst of this situation, we are not alone. We continue looking forward to what life will be like in the weeks and months ahead!
Just a thought…
Pastor Josh