Claims that the Biden Administration has caused spikes in gasoline prices are commonplace in social media right now. Are they right? Well, here are some facts. You be the judge.
The average nation price of regular gasoline in the first week of this year was $2.625, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, continuing a trend in rising prices that began during the Trump Administration. Starting at a low point of $1.68 the week of May 4, 2020, prices steadily rose to $2.285 the week on Jan. 18.
Biden was inaugurated Jan. 20.
So, that's a spike of 34 cents in the past six weeks and a rise of 60.5 cents over the previous 37 weeks.
The last time gas breached this $2.625 level was the week of July 22, 2019, when it was $2.653. That was within a 22-week stretch that year when gas went no lower than $2.501. It peaked at $2.771 during that streak on May 6.
The highest gas prices reached during the Trump years was $2.877 the week of May 28, 2018.
During the Trump administration these were the average gas prices for the first week of March: 2017 -$2.264, 2018 - $2.462, 2019 - $2.352, and 2020 - $2.324.
Responding to the social media claims, Louis Jacobson for The Poynter Institute's Politifact wrote on March 2: "The coronavirus pandemic prompted a big fall in oil demand and gasoline prices, due to declines in driving and air travel. As the economy has slowly rebounded, growing demand has boosted prices at the pump."
Jacobson also wrote that the president's decision cancelling the Keystone XL pipeline has had no affect on today's prices.
"For starters, the pipeline wasn't operating yet. 'Revoking it does nothing to today's balance' of supply and demand, said Mark Finley, a fellow at the Center for Energy Studies at Rice University."
And, most of the oil that would have gone through the pipeline would have been exported anyway, he wrote.
Outside forces are also acting on the price of gasoline. AAA Gas Prices reports that "Crude prices increased this week after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) decided with its allies, including Russia, to maintain existing crude production cuts of 7 million b/d through April."
Chris Baldus
Oelwein Daily Register editor