FAIRBANK — Mayor Mike Hartner brought some boating safety concerns to the attention of the Fairbank City Council at the July 22 meeting. There had been some incidents of water skiing in the Wapsipinicon River by some young people, who were not being cautious and wearing life jackets. Also, the depth of the river was another safety concern touched upon.
Chief of Police Klint Bentley said he had spoken with the Department of Natural Resources. Their response had been that as long as those boating had life jackets on and the person operating the boat was at least 18 years of age; it was ok for them to be out there.
Hartner said there had been two boats sighted water skiing. The owners of the boats were identified according to Hartner, who said he and Chief Bentley would speak to the people as a follow up and make sure they were aware of
the rules.
A second topic of concern regarded visits to residents’ homes from a South Western Advantage sales representative going door-to-door.
“They are going around selling some educational books,” said Chief Bentley. “The problem is that they are going around using specific names of residents and claiming that these people have bought the product, when they have not.”
Bentley said the sales people had been told they were
within their rights to go door-to-door, but they could not go around saying ‘so, so’ bought the books, when they didn’t.
An update was given on the storm damaged bridge. The insurance did not cover the damages so the city is left to do the repairs or hire someone to do it.
The Council went into closed session; pursuant to Iowa Code Chapter 21.5 to discuss the purchase sale of particular real estate only where premature disclosure could be reasonably expected to increase the price the governmental body would have to pay for that property or reduce the price the governmental body would receive for that property.
Upon returning from closed session the Council unanimously approved directing the city attorney to draft a purchase agreement regarding the property discussed and direct it to the potential seller under the terms and conditions discussed in closed session.
Other actions included approval of minutes and treasurer’s report from the July 8 meeting, and a resolution of naming depositories.