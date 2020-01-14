FAIRBANK — By amending the “Fairbank urban renewal area” and agreeing to bond for up to $55,000, the Fairbank Council on Monday, Jan. 13, moved two steps closer to helping Fairbank resident Jennifer Davis to lease and, in two years, purchase the Fairbank Food Center.
The council expects the loan to be repaid using the property tax revenue this development is expected to create. Her initial tax increment financing, or TIF, request was approved on Oct. 14.
Davis is under contract to purchase the building, City Clerk Brittany Fuller told the council.
A public hearing is planned for the next meeting, Jan. 27 at 6 p.m., to approve payment details.
“You’ll have to ask for proof of the actual deed of transfer before you pay the whole thing,” said City Attorney Heather Prendergast with Roberts, Stevens and Prendergast of Waterloo.
Fuller had planned to borrow the money in two shots. Speer Financial Senior Vice President Maggie Burger had another suggestion.
“[Burger] recommended we borrow the full $50,000, collect interest, pay them [and] only have to go through it once,” Fuller said Monday at the public hearing.
No comments were received.
The 2019 TIF Urban Renewal annual report was approved Nov. 25 for submission to the state.
In other action:
• The council re-affirmed its individual roles and committee assignments.
Councilman Ron Woods was reappointed upon request to the Buchanan and Fayette County EMA and 911 boards. Brad Gordon will represent the city on the Bremer County 911 board.
Councilman Andrew Williams volunteered to take all of Ron Woods’s other committee assignments “except for 911 board, since he still wants it.”
Ron Woods will continue as mayor pro tempore, the substitute.
City Clerk Fuller and Deputy Clerk and Treasurer Michelle Laube were reappointed, which is allowed by city code in the first January meeting following a city election.
Fuller, Laube and public works employee Dave Jergens were reappointed as co-zoning officers.
Committee posts that did not change are listed at http://fairbank-ia.org/boards.php.
• City Hall will remain open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the clerk and deputy clerk taking staggered lunch shifts. This has been a trial run, which will continue after consideration on Monday. There have been a few phone calls over the lunch hour, and Fuller anticipates it will come in handy for the public in the summer because of the brushpile: “There’s people coming in all the time for the key.”
• After thanking the city for its business, Matt Mahoney with Butler County REC answered a question from Councilman Ted Vorwald whether it was worth putting in renewable energy. The REC would allow the city to install an alternating current solar array if it remained under 50 kilowatts of generating power.
Mahoney recommended adding the renewable power at the wastewater treatment plant, locating the array on the ground on the chance that changes would need to be made to the roof, and seeking grants.
“We have a powers contract with Corn Belt Power so there’s stipulations on buying power,” Mahoney said later.
Later while regarding the claims, Vorwald noted the wastewater treatment plant bill for last month was just over $3,000.
“That would be electricity,” Public Works Director Dave Ryan said. “We could go with a [less than] 50 kilowatt solar array.”
“We could talk to INRCOG about grants [to] point us in the right direction,” Councilman Ron Woods said.
On a roll-call vote, the council was unanimously in favor.
• The city’s existing informal waste service agreement with Black Hawk Waste ends June 1, 2020. Alex Tungland representing Rite Environmental in Waterloo gathered information needed for a potential proposal, as public comment.
• A detour on IA 281 could be effective as early as May 26, the council learned.
• Discussing an abandoned, city-owned property at 405 Grove St., Vorwald told Prendergast the structure was not good. Various groups have rescued items from the house. Steps for demolition were discussed.
Vorwald said the fire chief expressed interest in using the house for departmental training.
“For sure we would have to take the siding off. It’s got asbestos siding, slate shingles,” Vorwald said. Certified asbestos-removal contractors were discussed.
If the city-owned property is going to fire department training, that should be authorized by resolution, and asbestos should be removed first, Prendergast said.
The ground will have to be filled in.
There are options to build spec residential or, with zoning adjustments, commercial. The property is located near train tracks.
Ron Woods said Fairbank Development members discussed at a meeting wanting to see the location converted to commercial use such as office space. Tyler Woods and Vorwald verbally supported commercial or non-residential use, respectively.
• A telecom provider in the Oran and Readlyn area wants to run fiber optic all through Fairbank, said Councilwoman Tammy Erickson, introducing discussion on locating a building for the provider.
Prendergast said it sounded like it called for a franchise fee bec.
“That’s a utility you’re providing to residents,” Prendergast said. “You’re providing them [the telecom] the space in order for them to make money off your space. There’s a franchise fee agreement. We’ve got to figure out a franchise fee.”