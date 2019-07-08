The Fairbank City Council meeting on Monday, July 8 was short and sweet, with the most exciting thing happening being that of some storm damage that would be turned into insurance. A report by Chief of Police Klint Bentley said there was not much to report except some DWI’s.
Dave Ryan said the same and that the most exciting thing was the storm damage that had to be cleaned up. They had enlisted about 15 volunteers from the community to help. The damage was from straight line winds on June, 28, in which a tree fell on the swinging bridge. The tree had been removed but the bridge is still damaged.
“Clean up works well when the community steps up to help,” said Park Board member Dave Ryan. There was some issues of broken glass in the pool, but was taken care of, according to his report.
This was the first meeting for Brittany Fuller to serve as City Clerk.
Other matters were approved; agenda, minutes from the June 24 meeting, the resolution establishing employee salaries, contract with Aegion/Corrpro for annual water tower maintenance. Discussion of the storm damage, which was decided for it to be turned into insurance to see what was covered, and approval of payment of bills.
A closed session followed to discuss the purchase of sale of particular real estate.
According to Brittney Fuller, the new city administrator, there was no action taken on the matter discussed in closed session and the meeting was adjourned directly after.