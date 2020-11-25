In other action Monday, the Fairbank City Council approved a gas alarm purchase discussed earlier this month, TIF paperwork for Buchanan County and read about a state law change that is causing some cities to update their standard penalty for city ordinance violations.
• Approved purchasing a $9,000 gas alarm that will let the city monitor flow levels from Jetco Electric of Altoona after finding out the full amount proposed had been budgeted over the winter.
“Most of the communities who have (natural) gas have gone to something like this years ago but we just got to it because of the sewer plant,” Public Works Director Dave Ryan told the council on Nov. 9. He had indicated the city would have until year-end on the quote before expecting some inflation.
• Approved certifying its tax increment finance request paperwork to Buchanan County for fiscal 2022 for the Fairbank Food Center and Myers Polaris International active projects, totaling $50,000 ($10,000 for the Food Center and $40,000 for Myers Polaris)
• Acknowledged a letter from Simmering-Cory & Iowa Codification with recommendations of areas of city code to consider changing, for discussion later.
One recommendation is because of a state law change. A 2017 law requires the state public defender to seek reimbursement from the indigent defense fund for representing indigent persons charged with a violation of a local ordinance for which there is a possibility of imprisonment, following the 2015 Supreme Court Case Iowa v. Young.
Thus the firm recommended removing incarceration as a possible penalty for conviction of a simple misdemeanor city code violation, which is the standard penalty.
“We have seen some cities decide to amend the language found in (Fairbank Code section 1.14 Standard Penalty) or any other area of the code that contains imprisonment as a possible penalty,” according to a letter signed by Steve Johnson with Simmering-Cory & Iowa Codification.
Again, the council will discuss later what it will change.