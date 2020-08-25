FAIRBANK — The Fairbank City Council approved two contracts with Little Wapsie Communications LLC on Monday, one for right-of-way and one for entry into a lease for a small building or “hut” on the water tower lot.
“It’s going by the water tower. In that lot,” City Clerk Brittany Fuller said.
The agreements now go to the Little Wapsie Communications Board for consideration.
The lease for the pending location of the hut to house the internet service provider would be for 50 years at $600 a year, plus Little Wapsie Communications would provide free internet to city entities at six sites: the city hall, city shop, pool, library, sewer and fire station.
“I think they said (it) was worth $5400 for the city to have free internet at those six sites,” City Attorney Heather Prendergast said, recalling an email from a rep for the provider. This was one of the perks Prendergast negotiated for the city.
“That’d be quite an advantage to have all six sites to have (free internet),” Councilman Ted Vorwald said. Councilwoman Tammy Erickson agreed.
The hut location was discussed extensively to cover locations that would be OK with the railroad and the city. It will go on the water tower lot somewhere.
Public Works Director Dave Ryan told Vorwald a spot close to the tower “would work without question. But if we go back to the corner (of the lot) we can move it in a little bit west. There’s actually two locations, either one would work within the city rules and railroad right-of-way,” Ryan said.
“I liked the spot where you marked off next to the water tower,” Vorwald said. “That cement slab that it sits on wouldn’t be any more excavation I’d think.”
“That’s a great location too, Ted,” Ryan said.
Ryan suggested extending the dirt path up to the tower “quite a bit and it would go right to the front of the hut. It’s mostly grass, we could gravel it.”
“In the beginning yes,” said RTC Communications general manager Sharon Huck, to whom Little Wapsie Communications is registered, as to whether the drive would be used often.
“I need an aerial photo of the map,” Prendergast told the council.
“With the derecho there’s going to be a shortage of fiber optics,” Huck noted, indicating a likely demand and price increase but adding that the area was “so blessed” to have missed the brunt of the Aug. 10 storm.