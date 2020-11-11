“O Lord, how long shall I cry for help, and you will not listen? Or cry to you, ‘Violence!’ and you will not save?” Thus speaks the prophet Habakkuk from the Bible’s first testament. The prophet speaks for most of us in various seasons of our lives. After giving voice to his lament and ours, Habakkuk then arrives at the place where, “we live by faith.” Faith often means waiting. By faith we wait, in spite of our feelings. We wait even as the evidence on the ground is contrary to the promises of God. There are those long waits when our outward circumstances offer no reason to give thanks or praise to God.
But Habakkuk, in his waiting, realizes that faith means waiting in hope. Faith includes looking to the past to see evidence of God’s goodness and provision. Or as the new testament gives witness, “Faith is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen.” Hebrews 11:1 Again, faith is waiting. Faith also calls us to look forward.
Though the fig tree does not blossom,
and no fruit is on the vines;
though the produce of the olive fails,
and the fields yield no food;
though the flock is cut off from the fold,
and there is no herd in the stalls,
yet I will rejoice in the Lord;
I will exult in the God of my salvation.
God, the Lord, is my strength;
God makes my feet like the feet of a deer,
And makes me tread upon the heights. Habakkuk 3:17-19
As we approach Thanksgiving, we, like Habakkuk, give thanks to God for God’s saving acts even when we cannot see them. We give thanks for the gift of faith. By faith we sing, “O God our help in ages past, our hope for years to come, still be our guard while troubles last and our eternal home.” Isaac Watts.
Grant us O Lord, the gift of faith, that in all seasons we might trust in your goodness and mercy.