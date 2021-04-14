It's hard to know exactly what information is truthful in mainstream or social media. However, the term “fake news” is not new actually. There were mentions of it many years ago, as far back as early 19th century. But can my Wikipedia sources to be trusted?
Fake news is defined as false or misleading information presented as news. It is widely disseminated to increase advertising income while attempting to either publicly promote a person or movement or to publicly discredit them.
Being “fake” is as old as time. Satan appeared as caring and knowledgeable when he offered a “fake news bite” to Eve in the Garden of Eden. He discredited God by calling God a liar. In fact, it was Satan who lied to Eve.
I began to consider personal lives, including my own. Is it easy to “fake” being a good person, even for a christian? Are there parts within us that are emotionally dishonest, but we “sanitize” it with “but look what other good things I do over here.”
I decided to spend less time spouting off about the fake news of the media, and more time reflecting on ways that I am guilty just like them, but on a smaller, personal scale.
The intention is to be seen by ourself and others as better than we really are. We want to promote ourselves. We quickly extinguish any appropriate guilt that would stir us to make personal change. We shift blame so we can avoid the dreaded words of ,”I'm sorry. I was wrong. Will you forgive me?” Yet, it is these words that could set us free from unfairly discrediting others, whether in our mind, or with our words.
Why is it hard to for us to change these patterns that stem from insecurity, jealousy, pride, hatred and self-importance. God calls them “wickedness.” Jeremiah 17:9 describes the human heart as deceitful and wicked, similar to fake news.
So what can we do? First, the learn the truth about God's true character. He is divinely jealous for us to know Him personally. “Fake news” would have us believe God enjoys keeping score of our faults and seeing us struggle to please Him. Seek Him with all your heart. The more pursue Him, the more we are purified and see Him as He is.
Secondly, read the Bible- the scriptures will testify of Gods character and posture towards us. Before you read, ask the Holy Spirit to open your heart to receive that truth. Acknowledge a willingness to change your view of God. Ask forgiveness for believing a lie.
Do you want to sense His presence? Have a daily devotion time with God. You can be as close to God as you determine. Drink often from the well of His presence, for it is deep. Read Psalm 23. Believe it is He alone that can restore your soul.
Pray for yourself. Its not selfish, but needful. Ask for what you need. Start with a holy fear of God and wisdom.
Consistently fellowship with other Christians. There is safety and strength in having “family.”
Remember, the question is not “Am I perfect yet?” but rather “Am I meeting with God daily and growing deeper in love with Him?”
If during times of frustration, you come face-to-face with some personal fake news, don't turn and run. Instead, rejoice. It is likely God who allowed the problem to come to the surface. God only reveals our weaknesses so we can repent and be healed.