Fall dinner and bazaar Oct. 16
in Strawberry Point
STRAWBERRY POINT — The Strawberry Point Methodist Church will hold a fall dinner and bazaar 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16.
The dinner includes turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans and squash, salads and desserts. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5, for children ages 5-12, and free meal served to kids under 5-years-old. There will be carry out meals available. For home deliveries, persons may call 1-563-933-4746.
The Country Store featuring crafts and home-baked goods, opens at 5 p.m.
Oelwein Legion hog roast Oct. 18
A hog roast will be held Friday, Oct. 18, at the Oelwein American Legion Post 9. Everyone is welcome with serving from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Roasted pork will be served with cheesy hash browns, vegetable, salad, dessert and beverage for a free will donation. Carryouts are available by calling 283-2964.
Fall/Craft Fest Oct. 19 in Maynard
MAYNARD — The Maynard Community Club will host a fall/craft fest Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at West Central Jr-Sr High School.
Everyone is invited to join in the fun and activities designed for the whole family to enjoy. The craft show featuring local vendors and crafters will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. featuring pork loin sandwiches, chips, bars and a beverage. The “Touch a Truck” contest will be 1-3 p.m. and a family hayride will be 1:30-3 p.m.