What a better way to kick off your September, other than to don a beautiful hat, be it elegant or casual, trendy or classic. Hat lovers like myself can enjoy sporting their favorite styles during Fall Hat month in September.
A whole month dedicated to fall hats, is sure to bring smiles to all hat lovers.
Fall hats trending this year are the Beanie, Beret, Boater, Bucket - which I personally love, and the dad cap, which is similar to a baseball cap.
I myself have several floppy hats, a few baseball caps, and two cowboy hats. One was a souvenir of a trip to North Dakota with my two daughters, where they convinced me to go horseback riding. The hat has seen its better days, but it was great fun, and such a perfect memento. ‘Smile’.
Hats have a way of complementing your outfit or simply uplifting your mood. So, feel free to dig those treasures out of your closet, that need some fresh fall air. I personally love hats, bet you couldn’t tell - ha ha.
When I see someone wearing one, I always have to check it out, complement them, and ask them where they found such a wonderful one, which makes for great conversations. They have a way of bonding you to memories about people in your life.
My uncle used to wear a newsboy hat, which I always admired, so one day he presented it to me as a gift, when I was a teenager. Sadly, I misplaced it somewhere throughout the years, but the memory has always remained in my heart.
My ex-husband had a fancy Stetson cowboy hat I wish I’d kept in the divorce, LOL!
My uncle wore a Fedora, with a feather sticking out of it.
I once did an article on a lady who collected hats for fun. She had an amazing collection. She brought them out to show me, they took up most of her living room, and there were still some stored in the closet, attic, and basement. She told me they made her happy and would make a point of wearing one often. Fall hats are beautiful fun, go get you some!