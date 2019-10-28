Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Sponsored by the Fayette County Conservation Club of Oelwein

A League

Team Score High Gun

1) BCWA 869 Taco

2) Pleggenkuhle Apts. 847 Jay Woodward

3) Ken’s Electric 845 Brian Irvine

4) Strang’s Tire 389 Leo Kramer

B League

Team Score High Gun

1) CHS 815 Hugh Curtis

2) Maynard Savings Bank 789 Chuck Smith

3) East Penn 784 Jake Berry

4) B & L Body Repair 775 Robert Kaltenbach

C League

Team Score High Gun

1) Steve’s Lock and Key 802 Tom Bloom

2) Oelwein Chiropractic 761 Jason Lumbus

3) Wapsi River Rentals 761 Jordan Lentz

4) Van Denover Jewelry 717 Dean Benter

