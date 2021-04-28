Family dishes to celebrate Cinco de Mayo

Well, say “good-bye” to another month! Seems I was just planning Easter dinner and, poof!, April is just about history for the year. Each month seems to have its favorite food trends. January is just a great month for comfort food, February has us turning to sweet treats and March is all about Irish dishes.
Family meals for Easter gatherings gives us lots of menu choices in April, as well as great leftover meals.
Then comes May. My first thought was food to cook for Mother’s Day. But there is a wonderful holiday that comes first – Cinco de Mayo on, you guessed it, May 5. It’s a fun, lively, colorful, music-filled celebration of Latino heritage that everyone can enjoy.
Now, I’ll confess, I am not really familiar with Mexican dishes and spices. I have eaten some fantastic Mexican food prepared by others including my good friends Lydia R. and Kathy W., who both grew up learning las recetas de sus abuelas. Truthfully, I get a little nervous when the tabasco bottle is a standard condiment on the table. But then, not every Mexican dish is loaded with hot spices. I just feel out of my comfort zone trying to prepare some of the great food I have eaten at other places.
So, when I was looking for recipes to help celebrate Cinco de Mayo, the aim was to find tasty dishes, not too complicated, and plan for a family-type meal or get-together. I think you will find any of these dishes fun, tasty and ready without being fussy.
The Fiesta Crunch Casserole is so easy and delicious. Serve it up with some guacamole, sliced avocados if you prefer, and a side of Mexican fiesta corn. If the weather is nice, you might want to grill the Margarita Chicken Legs, rather than bake them, and pair them with some Mexican Potato Salad. Don’t forget the Raspberry Lime Mockaritas, suitable for all ages.
Set a colorful table and get ready to prepare and enjoy Cinco de Mayo!
Fiesta Crunch Casserole
Ingredients:
2 lb ground beef
½ large onion, chopped
2 pkg taco seasoning
1 bag(s) nacho cheese Doritos, 9.75 oz
16 oz shredded cheddar cheese
2 can(s) tomato soup, undiluted, 10.5 oz each
1 can(s) cream of mushroom soup, undiluted, 10.5 oz.
1 small can Rotel
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350°F and grease a 9 x 12 casserole dish.
2. Crunch up bag of Doritos and pour into the bottom of the greased pan.
3. Cook hamburger and onion; drain.
4. Add taco seasoning and water. Cook according to package directions.
5. Pour hamburger over chips.
6. Sprinkle with cheddar cheese.
7. In a large saucepan, combine tomato soup, cream of mushroom soup, and Rotel. Cook until bubbling.
8. Pour soup mixture over cheese.
9. Bake 20-30 minutes until the soup bubbles.
10. Let stand for 5-10 minutes before serving.