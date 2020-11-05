Benton County, Iowa—October 30, 2020
Because of the commitment to their local communities and advocacy for rural issues, the Benton County Farm Bureau was designated a 2019 Outstanding County Farm Bureau by the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation (IFBF). In recognition, Benton County Farm Bureau leader Matt Werner, of rural Mount Auburn, has earned the opportunity to provide a $2,500 donation to a local organization or charity and has selected the Benton County Disaster Recovery Coalition to receive this award.
“I wanted to give to the Benton County Disaster Recovery Coalition because I live, work, and farm in Benton County. Funds donated to the Coalition will stay in the county and help those whose livelihoods were greatly affected by the derecho that came through Benton County in August.” said Werner. “Farmers care about the people in our communities, and I’m thankful to be able to support the organizations that help make it a better place to live and help our rural families recover from disaster.”
In 2020, Farm Bureaus across the state have been able to contribute more than one million meals for food insecure Iowans during the pandemic and assisted with acquiring personal protective equipment for healthcare workers. After the derecho swept across the state, farmer leaders also got to work to donate essential supplies to those without power and helped their communities with cleanup efforts.
“This year has tested the resilience, adaptability and dedication of our Farm Bureau members who have continued to show up and demonstrate leadership during a time of need,” says Craig Hill, IFBF president. “It is a privilege to recognize this leadership and provide an additional opportunity for county Farm Bureau leaders to give back to their communities.”
Farm Bureau Mission: To create a vibrant future for agriculture, farm families, and their communities.
The Benton County Disaster Recovery Coalition was formed after the flood of 2008 and is a non-profit organization meeting the needs of Benton County residents affected by disaster. Funds are raised through donations and grants. Anyone wishing to make a tax-deductible donation can send a check payable to Benton County Disaster Recovery Coalition P.O. Box 125 Vinton, IA 52349. The Coalition can be contacted by calling (319) 241-5121 or by reaching out to Scott Hansen, Benton County Emergency Management Director.