Vinton, Iowa — The Benton County Farm Bureau organization, and its members, donate to the Benton County Disaster Recovery Coalition. The Farm Bureau board of directors reached out to the members in Benton County with an offer to match their donations, up to $1,000, made to the Coalition. Benton County Farm Bureau leader Matt Werner was happy to present to the group a total of $2,350 in donations.
To date approximately fifty families and farmers in Benton County have been helped with Coalition funds. The organization is limited by the amount of funds they have available. With insurance settlements still pending, and a lack of building materials, recovery efforts from the August 10, 2020 derecho are going slower than expected. The Benton County Disaster Recovery Coalition will continue to assist as long as there are funds available.
The Coalition, a 501©(3) non-profit organization, still gathers for weekly meetings, is accepting applications for assistance, and continues to organize volunteer efforts and accept donations. As residents in Benton County continue to recover, after exhausting all other disaster relief and insurance proceeds; they are welcome to reach out to the Benton County Disaster Recovery Coalition for unmet needs. The Benton County Disaster Recovery Coalition – “We are here to help when all other help is gone. No income guidelines are required to apply for assistance. We are local and we care.” Please call Benton County Emergency Management at (319) 472-4519 if you are still in need of assistance.