Vinton, Iowa - The Benton County Farm Bureau board of directors have approved to match donations made by its members up to $1,000 to the Benton County Disaster Recovery Coalition. A fund has been established at the Farm Bureau office in Vinton. Members wishing to donate, and have their donation matched by the Benton County Farm Bureau, should mail, or drop off their donation to the Farm Bureau office at 1105 W 9th Street Vinton, IA 52349. Checks should be made out to Benton County Disaster Recovery Coalition.
The Coalition is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and donations are tax deductible. As residents in Benton County still have damage and continue recovery efforts from last August’s derecho, after exhausting other disaster relief and insurance proceeds, they are welcome to reach out to the Benton County Disaster Recovery Coalition for unmet needs. The Benton County Disaster Recovery Coalition – “We are here to help when all other help is gone. No income guidelines are required to apply for assistance. We are local and we care.” Please call Benton County Emergency Management at (319) 472-4519 if you are still in need of assistance.