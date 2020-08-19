Stripped cornstalks. Collapsed grain bins. Destroyed livestock buildings. East-central Iowa was the hardest hit part of the state by the derecho storm. The disaster left farmers dealing with an estimated 3.57 million acres in damaged corn and 2.5 million acres of soybeans. Now it’s time to offer them help. Iowa State Extension and Outreach is offering just that with an August 24th storm damage meeting in Van Horne, Iowa that will bring together agricultural experts to discuss USDA disaster programs, crop damage, and more.
“Farmers are asking, ‘Will I have a crop or not?’ They need to know what to look for, and if not, what’s next,” said Greg Walston, Iowa State University (ISU) Extension and Outreach director for Benton County. “We’re pulling together experts and giving farmers a check in on their neighbors and share stories of their personal disaster.”
WHAT: Dealing with Farm Damage after Derecho
TOPICS & SPEAKERS:
Crop damage assessments and harvest plans - Meaghan Anderson, ISU Extension Agronomy
USDA disaster programs - Amie Bill-Farm Service Agency (FSA) & Tina Cibula-NRCS
Livestock issues caused by the storm - Denise Schwab-Livestock Specialist
Grain storage/handling - ISU Extension Ag Engineering Information
Crop insurance information – Local insurance agent
WHEN: Aug 24th at 1:30 pm
WHERE: O’Grady’s 200 1st Ave. Van Horne, IA 52346