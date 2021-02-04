After a close loss at Center Point-Urbana last month, Viinton-Shellsburg basketball sought to even the series on their home court on Tuesday, instead falling victim to a hot CPU start in a 56-38 loss.
“It’s a great rivalry and we can always expect [VS] to have a good defensive game plan coming in,” CPU coach Mike Halac said. “I know the students get excited about it. No matter who's having a big year or not having a big year, records get thrown out the window.”
CPU got off to their quick start with senior Trey Johannes scoring at will inside for the Stormin’ Pointers. Easy transition buckets helped extend CPU’s lead as their defense forced VS into tough shots. The Vikings found themselves down double digits after a single quarter, trailing 17-4 as the Stormin’ Pointers played out their scout report to the letter.
“We struggled with a slow start while [CPU] gott off to a quick one,” VS coach Joe Johnson said. “CPU did a nice job defensively as always, while we stood around and made it easy for them to score.”
While the Vikes did get their offense back into shape the next two quarters, 17 points in the third quarter was dwarfed by 21 points by CPU. The Stormin’ Pointers outrebounded the Vikings 34-21 and assisted on 16 of their 21 made baskets on the night.
“I felt like we were able to run and push the tempo in the second half,” Halac said. “We’ve been waiting to have one of those nights with breakout shooting. Having Trey inside is hard to guard. Easy buckets in transition only helps our defense.”
Senior David Lapan-Islas led the Vikings with 10 points, two rebounds and three assists. Senior Elijah Kalous had nine points and four rebounds, followed by senior CJ Rickels with seven points.
“David has that steady force for us all season long,” Johnson said. “When we need him to score, he scores. He really tried to get us going. We had an off night after some great games recently. Now we need to regroup and make some adjustments.”
Johannes finished with 14 points and six boards, followed by junior Gabe Hansen 13 points, four rebounds and five assists. Senior Joey Metzen had seven points and four assists in the win.
“I’m proud of how we played without Keegan (Koopedryer) available and our guards really stepped up,” Halac said. “All those guys were willing to do whatever we needed to be successful. I really felt like last night was a playoff-type game and can help us with seeding for postseason coming up.”
CPU will host Clear-Creek Amana on Friday and Marion on Saturday for a rescheduled matchup. VS will travel to Benton on Friday and host Williamsburg on Monday.