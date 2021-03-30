Favorite Fruit Salad

Ingredients:
1 can(s) pineapple chunks, in their own juice, 20 oz.
1 can(s) Mandarin oranges, drained, 15 oz.
1 bunch green or grapes, halved, about 3/4 lb.
2 bananas
1 pkg strawberries, sliced however you want, 16 oz.
1 small box of vanilla instant pudding, 3.4 oz
Add other fruits that you like to this as you please
Directions:
1. Pour the pineapple, juice and all, into a bowl. Add the pudding mix and stir until creamy. Stir in the drained Mandarin oranges.
2. Add additional fruit except bananas. Stir in completely until covered and creamy.
3. Refrigerate the salad for a while until it is chilled. Slice bananas and stir into fruit salad just before serving to prevent them from turning brown. I like to add kiwi and pears also.