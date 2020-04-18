OELWEIN — Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, spring trap shooting dates have been canceled. The Fayette County Conservation Club would like feedback from members on having a late spring league.
Options for dates are:
• May 4 to June 21 with banquet June 28
• May 11 to June 28 with banquet on July 11
• May 18 to July 5 with banquet on July 11.
Summer league options are:
• June 15 to Aug. 2, banquet Aug. 9
• June 22 to Aug. 9, banquet Aug. 15
• June 29 to Aug. 16, banquet Aug. 23
Fall trap league will start Sept. 14.
Please contact Bill Klendworth, 319-238-1440; Jay Woodward, 563-608-1113; or Robert Kaltenbach, 319-238-1547 to give your feedback.