Civil Cases
Cases decided
Daniel Moore, Nashua, v. Nicholas William Mcintyre, City Of West Union, Paul Andrew Becthold. Dismissed with prejudice on Oct. 4. Costs are assessed to the plaintiff, Moore.
Lynch Livestock Inc. d.b.a. Spillville Feed Mill, v. Brodie Wayne Bushman, Castalia. Dismissed without prejudice on Oct. 5.
Annette Kay West and Larry Leon West, West Union v. Keith Carey and Lisa Ellene Carey, West Union. In a petition filed Oct. 5, the Wests, who own 212 Otter St., seek an injunction requiring the neighboring Careys, 214 W. Otter St., to remove some of their property, which a registered land surveyor, Lyle G. TeKippe, says in court documents is encroaching on the Wests’ property line and to not build any more in the disputed area.
First National Bank Of Omaha v. Jason Dean Brehme, Fayette County. Petition filed Sept. 30 seeks all amounts due on a credit account, which was $7,479.79 as of Sept. 24, accruing interest and costs.
Agvantage FS, a Division of Growmark, Inc., Waverly v. Derek David Smith, Randalia. Petition filed Oct. 5 seeks judgment on two outstanding loans — listed through Sept. 14 as totaling $105,004.31 principal, interest and fees (loan one) and $111,973.10 (loan two) — for damages, plus interest, attorney fees and costs.