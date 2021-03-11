Nov. 19
Nigel K. and Julie A. George convey to Aaron and Christina Hooper, Maynard original town Block 11 Lots 23-24. Book 2020/Page 3597
Jacob A. Bond and Tiffany J. Buhr convey to Albert E. and Casey Meyer, Oelwein Wings Addition Block 3 Lot 16. Book 2020/Page 3598
Michael S. Meyer, attorney in fact, and Linda J. Meyer convey to Patricia A. Rechkemmer, Oelwein Greenleys 2nd Addition Lot 1. Book 2020/Page 3600
Berkes Family Farm and Patricia Berkes, manager and member, convey to Jesse L. and Dorothy H. Rapson, 18 94 9 SW Parcel B in SE of Frl 1/4. Book 2020/Page 3601
Jared and Amanda Turner convey to Allan Raymond and Sharon Jean Brockway, West Union Hinkleys 2nd Addition Lot 3 W35’ and Lot 4. Book 2020/Page 3603
Joseph W. and Kathleen Howard convey to Shaun and Melissa Arman, Fayette J E Robertsons 2nd Addition Block 1 Lot 4 & E1/2 vac alley adj and J E Robertsons 2nd Addition Block 1 Lot 5 and E1/2 vac alley adj. Book 2020/Page 3606
Jared Kent convey to Kermit Trust and Holiday Nagle, trustee. Wadena North Side Addition Block 4 Lots 1-2. Book 2020/Page 3611
MD Properties LLC, Michael C. Downey manager convey to S&S Multifamily Property LLC, Oelwein Southlawn Court Condo Parcel B, Book 2020/Page 3612