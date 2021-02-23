Nov. 9, 2020
Douglas Edward Wood and Rebecca Loraine Stewart Wood convey to Xiao Mei Legacy Trust, all in Twp. 91 Range 9; Section 34, Southeast 1/4 of the Northwest 1/4, part; and Northeast part of the South 1/2; Section 35, Southwest 1/4 of the Northwest 1/4; Section 22, Southeast 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 part and the Northeast 1/4 part; Section 27 Northwest 1/4 part of the South 1/2. In Book 2020/page 3479.
Dominic Anthony Pirillo Estate and executor Teresa Buckman convey to Samuel Pirillo, Oelwein Smith Bros. Addition Block 2 Lot 12 south 90 feet. Book 2020/page 3480.
Kevin and Amy Murphy convey to Jared E. and Sandra E. Roller, Fayette Original Town, both Block 1, Lot 3 and Lot 2-south 1/2. Book 2020/page 3483.
Nov. 10, 2020
Allen D. and Tina Lyon convey to Lloyd W. and Tara A. Scott, Oelwein Holroyds Addition No. 2, Block 1, Lot 10. Book 2020/page 3494, fulfills Book 2015/Page 691.
Dorothy and Clair Huber convey to Dorothy Huber Revocable Living Trust, 1/4-interest in 280 acres described as Section 17, Twp. 95, Range 10, Southeast 1/4, Northeast 1/4 of the West 1/2, and Southeast 1/4 of the Northwest 1/4. Book 2020/page 3495.
Joan J. Meyer conveys to Joan J. Meyer Revocable Trust, Section 6, Twp. 92, Range 10, in the Northwest 1/4 of the Northwest 1/4, part of Fractional 1/4 of Fractional 1/4. Book 2020/page 3496.
Linda and Wayne L. Schroeder convey to Wayne L. and Linda Schroeder, Section 19, Twp. 94, Range 9; Southeast 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4, parcel therein. Book 2020/page 3497.
Lavera Owen and attorney in fact Jeffrey Owen convey to Eloise E. and Kevin R. Lehs, Section 19, Twp. 93, Range 8; Northwest 1/4, Parcels E and G in the South Fractional 3/4 of the Fractional 1/4; and the Southwest 1/4 of the Northwest 1/4 Parcel D in Fractional 1/4 of Fractional 1/4. Book 2020/page 3498.
Executors Jay L. Usher and Roger Calvert of the Leiloni Albert Estate convey to Trustee Tura K Meyer and the Tura Kay Meyer Family Trust, Section 16, Twp. 91, Range 9, Northeast 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4, parcel therein. Book 2020/page 3500.