TRAFFIC
SPEEDING — Michael Lewallen Stahlberg, of Hopkinton; Darcy Lynn Hauber, of Bradenton, Florida); Mitchell Evan Tafolla, of Oelwein; Daphne Jean Zupke, of Sumner; Danielle Marie Fink, of Oran; Drake Hocher, of Collinsville, Illinois; Kelli Nicole Flaherty, of Mason City; Kylee Nichole Kline, of Prairie Du Chien, Wisconsin; Phillip Charles Reemtsma, of De Witt; Chandler Blaine Volanos, of Milford, Utah; Andrew Jason Rhoades, of Strawberry Point; Christie Lyn Hoth, of Farmersburg; Polo Seh, of Waterloo; Arica Kalee Marcum, of Auburn; Clayton Hardt Fettkether, of Dunkerton; and Charles William Pikalek, of Fredericksburg.
OTHER —Ryan Anthony Kuhn, of Calmar (violation of graduated license condition); Jerry Rodriguez, of West Union (no valid drivers license); Quenten William Schweer, of Randalia (failure to provide proof of financial liability); Daniel Anthony Butt, of Jesup (failure to maintain or use safety belts); Robert Bernard Steffen Jr, of Peosta (failure to comply with safety regulations); Craig Alan Hammel, of Wadena (failure to maintain or use safety belts); Polo Seh, of Waterloo (no valid drivers license); Chandler Blaine Volanos, of Milford, Utah (no valid drivers license); Christie Lyn Hoth, of Farmersburg (failure to provide proof of financial liability); Scott Raymond Steinbronn, of Westgate (fail to yield upon entering through highway); Roberta Lynn Schlitter, of Fayette (failure to maintain or use safety belts); Mark Joseph Vesely, of Webster, Minnesota (failure to maintain or use safety belts).
Drunken driving
SENTENCED — Robert Franzen, 55, of Hawkeye, pleaded guilty to operating while under the influence-first offense and received a deferred judgment and one year of self-probation. A civil penalty of $1,250 was suspended.
CHARGED — Cody Edward Schulmeister, 30, of Oelwein, is charged with operating while under the influence-first offense.
CIVIL
Case results
Discover Bank v. Scott Allan Garrison. Judgment filed April 19 for plaintiff for $7,081.71 plus court costs and interest.
Cases filed
Capital One Bank USA v. Jordan D. Boling, of Oelwein Petition filed April 14 for a money judgment of $7,310.85 plus court costs.