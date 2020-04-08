CRIMINAL
New cases
Cameron Jon Wilson, 24, of Oelwein, is charged with Class D felony domestic abuse, possession of marijuana and obstruction of emergency communications. On March 29, Oelwein Police responded to an obstructed 911 call. According to the criminal complaint, Wilson choked the victim and caused injury to other areas of her body. The court appointed Wilson an attorney and set bail at a $6,000 unsecured bond.
David John Corlett, 25, of Fayette, is charged with assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor. According to a criminal complaint, Corlett was arrested April 5 at the gas station at 515 W. Water St., Fayette, after he allegedly became irate in the store, threatened to harm everyone inside and then walked outside. A bystander helped barricade the doors and attempted to stop Corlett’s re-entry, the complaint says, and then Corlett violently thrashed the doors, causing injury” to the bystander’s hand and “ripping a fingernail off.” The complaint says Corlett accused the gas station of stealing his money, and that he said “he threw a firearm into the weeds.” A sheriff’s deputy detained Corlett. The court appointed an attorney to defend Corlett, who was released from jail April 6 on a $1,600 unsecured bond.
Teresa Lynn Forbes, 44, of Luana, is charged with domestic abuse assault, a serious misdemeanor, after an April 4 incident in the 700 block of Main Street in Elgin involving her allegedly striking her ex-boyfriend in the face while he was driving the vehicle they both were in.
Brandon David Roth, 35, of Oelwein, is charged with third-degree criminal mischief, an aggravated misdemeanor. He is accused of kicking in the front door of a home in the 400 block of First Avenue SE but “was not allowed to enter any farther than the doorway” and was on the ground “clearly intoxicated” when police arrived. The complaint says the homeowner did not know Roth, and when asked why he was trying to get into the house, Roth said he did not know. Replacing the door cost the homeowner $1,089.29, according to a court document. The court appointed an attorney to represent Roth and set bail at a $2,000 unsecured bond.
Brittany Ann Piper, 28, of West Union, is charged with serious misdemeanor assault causing bodily injury. She is accused of striking a co-worker in the throat at a West Union restaurant on March 3. She filed a written plea of guilty on April 6.
TRAFFIC
SPEEDING — Jennifer Lynn Debruin, of Ankeny; Elizabeth Ann Larson, of West Union; Kaitlyn Alyssa Connelly, of Marion; and Salvador Uribe Gonzalez, of Tripoli.
DRUNKEN DRIVING — Vincent Edward Rohde, 52, of Fayette, is charged with operating while intoxicated following his March 28 arrest in Fayette.
OTHER — Dennis Lee Marmann, of Fayette, unsafe turn or failure to give signal; Benjamin John Meyer, of Oelwein, operating non-registered vehicle; Sidney Nicole Johnson, of Holstein, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Tanner Phillip Lermon, of Byron, Minnesota, failure to comply with safety regulations and hours of service violation; Jaide Daniel Minikus, of Waverly, operating a non-registered vehicle; and Pierre K Honeywood, of Chicago, violation of commercial truck route ordinance on Great Western Avenue in Oelwein.
City of Oelwein cases
Two municipal infraction citations against Lacy Jo Welch of Oelwein regarding the city’s rental inspection ordinance have been dismissed.
Austin James Conner of Oelwein and Lucas Donald Folsom, 46, of Marion, were each cited on March 31 with discharge of firearm in city limits. The citations say they were firing shotguns at clay pigeons.