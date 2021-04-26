CIVIL
Case results
Citizens Savings Bank v. Richard Allen Dean, Farmers Win Coop, Fayette County Treasurer, Midland Funding LLC. Judgment filed April 16 in favor of Citizens Savings Bank. A foreclosure Sheriff’s sale shall not take place before July 16.
Discover Bank v. Scott Allan Garrison, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed April 19 for Discover Bank for $7,081.71 plus court costs and interest.
Cases filed
Capital One Bank USA v. Jordan D. Boling, of Oelwein. Petition for a money judgment of $7,310.85 and court costs filed April 14.
Pamela Nelson, of Helenville, Wis. v. Katie Ann Willis, of Monona, and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company. Petition filed April 20 for damages related to a vehicle collision on Highway 18 in which Nelson was injured.
SMALL CLAIMS
Case results
Mercy Hospital Inc v. Benjamen Paul Mcallen, of Arlington. Default judgment filed April 16 in favor of plantiff for $623.28 plus interest and court costs
Covenant Medical Center Inc. v. Brooke Renee and Dillon John Sommerfelt, of Oelwein. Judgment filed April 14 in favor of plaintiff for $1,355.66 plus interest and court costs.
Mercy Hospital Inc Waterloo v. Christopher Edwin Goldsmith, of Fayette. Default judgment filed April 14 for plaintiff for $1,210.98 plus interest and court costs.
Ronald Lynn Winter, of Oelwein v. Becky Lynn Staton and Terry Rex Staton, of Oelwein. Judgment filed April 20 ordering defendants be removed from 124 5th Ave. NE, Oelwein.
Cases filed
PCA Acquisitions LLC, of Plymouth, Minn. v. Joshua Lee Quail, of Waucoma. Petition filed April 15 for a money judgment of $6,405.35 plus court costs.
Rushmore Service Center LLC, of Sioux Falls, S.D. v. Robert and Sonja Sammons, of Oelwein. Petition filed April 14 for a money judgment of $1,866.56 plus court costs.
Discover Bank v. Sherilyn Kay Snitker, of Oelwein. Petition filed April 15 for a money judgment of $5,599.11 plus court costs and interest.
Second Round Sub LLC v. Anita Jean Hoveland, of Oelwein. Petition filed April 15 for a money judgment of $1,373.45 plus court costs.
Mercy Hospital of Franciscan Sisters Inc., of Oelwein v. Brady Leland Woodward, of Oelwein. Petition filed April 19 for a money judgment of $1,498.72 plus interest and court costs.
Crown Asset Management LLC v. Brianne Walker, of Oelwein. Petition filed April 19 for a money judgment of $828.40 plus court costs.
Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Tiffany Ranae Engler, of Oelwein. Petition filed April 20 for a money judgment of $732.63 plus interest and court costs.
Elmer Moss Rentals, of West Union v. Matt Bushman, of Calmar. Petition filed April 20 for a money judgment of $1,420.32 plus court costs.