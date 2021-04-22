Traffic
OTHER — Craig Calvin Cooley, of Fayette (operation of motor vehicle with expired license); Shannon Lee Thompson, of Clermont (no valid driver’s license); Dakota Lee Lovell, of Oelwein (driving while license denied/canceled).
Drunken Driving
Case Results
Ryan Christopher Franck, 38, of Cresco, pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated-second offense, and was placed on 1 to 2 years of supervised probation on a suspended jail sentence of 173 days. Seven days in jail were imposed and he received credit for time served. A fine of $1,875 plus surcharge was also imposed.
Austin Ray Sullivan, 19, of Oelwein, pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated-first offense and was placed on 1 year of informal probation on a suspended jail sentence of 58 days. Two days in jail were imposed as was a $1,250 fine plus surcharge. Sullivan received a deferred judgment on one count of possession of marijuana.